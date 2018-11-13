This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Animal Planet president becomes first female Premier League chief

Susanna Dinnage will replace Richard Scudamore as the head of English football’s top division.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 6:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,552 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4338012
Susanna Dinnage.
Susanna Dinnage.
Susanna Dinnage.

THE PREMIER LEAGUE has announced the appointment of Susanna Dinnage as its new chief executive.

Dinnage, known best for her role as global president of the Discovery network’s Animal Planet, will assume her new role early in the new year.

She replaces Richard Scudamore, who confirmed in June that he would be stepping down after 19 years as the Premier League’s executive chairman.

“We had a very strong field, but Susanna was the outstanding choice given her track record in managing complex businesses through transformation and digital disruption,” said Bruce Buck, chairman of Chelsea and the Premier League’s Nominations Committee.

“She is a leading figure in the broadcasting industry, a proven business executive and a great developer of people. She is ideally suited to the role and we are confident she will be able to take the Premier League on to new heights.

Richard Scudamore, having provided exceptional stewardship for almost 20 years, will leave us at the end of the year in great shape and with an excellent executive team and board able to fully support Susanna.”

Dinnage added: “I am excited at the prospect of taking on this fantastic role.

“The Premier League means so much to so many people. It represents the pinnacle of professional sport and the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and inspirational organisation is a great privilege.

“With the support of clubs and the team, I look forward to extending the success of the League for many years to come.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Going home to be a father keeps All Black challenge in perspective for Earls
    Going home to be a father keeps All Black challenge in perspective for Earls
    All Blacks braced for Ireland 'trying to suffocate us with possession'
    Beauden Barrett happily adapting to get 'excited about chasing kicks'
    FOOTBALL
    5 proposed Gaelic football rule changes finalised before taking the next step
    5 proposed Gaelic football rule changes finalised before taking the next step
    Animal Planet president becomes first female Premier League chief
    Ibrahimovic comes out on top and beats Rooney to MLS Newcomer award
    IRELAND
    Connacht's Tom Farrell links up with Ireland squad ahead of All Blacks clash
    Connacht's Tom Farrell links up with Ireland squad ahead of All Blacks clash
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    Brexit plan would see Premier League clubs restricted to signing less foreign players
    Samir Nasri set to sign for West Ham as doping ban nears end
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    'Maybe he didn't get the appreciation he deserved at times'
    O'Neill praises in-form Irish attacker after superb start to life in League One

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie