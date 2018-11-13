Animal Planet president becomes first female Premier League chief

THE PREMIER LEAGUE has announced the appointment of Susanna Dinnage as its new chief executive.

Dinnage, known best for her role as global president of the Discovery network’s Animal Planet, will assume her new role early in the new year.

She replaces Richard Scudamore, who confirmed in June that he would be stepping down after 19 years as the Premier League’s executive chairman.

“We had a very strong field, but Susanna was the outstanding choice given her track record in managing complex businesses through transformation and digital disruption,” said Bruce Buck, chairman of Chelsea and the Premier League’s Nominations Committee.

“She is a leading figure in the broadcasting industry, a proven business executive and a great developer of people. She is ideally suited to the role and we are confident she will be able to take the Premier League on to new heights.

Richard Scudamore, having provided exceptional stewardship for almost 20 years, will leave us at the end of the year in great shape and with an excellent executive team and board able to fully support Susanna.”

Dinnage added: “I am excited at the prospect of taking on this fantastic role.

“The Premier League means so much to so many people. It represents the pinnacle of professional sport and the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and inspirational organisation is a great privilege.

“With the support of clubs and the team, I look forward to extending the success of the League for many years to come.”

