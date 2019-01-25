This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-England boss Eriksson leaves Philippines job after short stint

‘The Philippines is unfortunately not a football country’, lamented Sven.

By AFP Friday 25 Jan 2019, 5:16 PM
File photo of Sven-Goran Eriksson as manager of Shanhai SIPG in 2015.
Image: Marcio Machado
Image: Marcio Machado

EX-ENGLAND MANAGER Sven-Goran Eriksson has ended his short tenure as the Philippines manager on the heels of a winless debut at the Asian Cup.

The well-travelled Swede, 70, was hired in October to coach the squad following the abrupt departure of former England defender Terry Butcher, who quit as head coach before taking charge of a single game.

“He [Eriksson] was really on a short-term engagement as previously announced last year,” Philippine Football Federation general secretary Edwin Gastanes told AFP.

He said Eriksson was not fired, adding the Swede was hired primarily for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup [a competition which determines the sub-continental champion of Southeast Asia] and the 2019 Asian Cup.

“He is available for consultation still,” Gastanes added.

Eriksson could not be reached for immediate comment.

He led the Philippines to their fourth semifinals appearance at the Suzuki Cup where they fell to eventual champions Vietnam.

After a strong but ultimately unsuccessful performance against South Korea earlier this month in the Asian Cup, Eriksson’s squad went on to lose to China and Kyrgyzstan, thus failing to progress beyond the group stage. 

“The Philippines is unfortunately not a football country — basketball is more popular. But if this generation of players can do well at the Asian Cup, they can change that,” Eriksson told AFP after the Korea match.

Eriksson took England to World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006 and has also managed the Ivory Coast and Mexico national sides, as well as clubs in Europe, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and China.

© AFP, 2019

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

