Ex-England boss Eriksson leaves Philippines job after short stint

File photo of Sven-Goran Eriksson as manager of Shanhai SIPG in 2015.

EX-ENGLAND MANAGER Sven-Goran Eriksson has ended his short tenure as the Philippines manager on the heels of a winless debut at the Asian Cup.

The well-travelled Swede, 70, was hired in October to coach the squad following the abrupt departure of former England defender Terry Butcher, who quit as head coach before taking charge of a single game.

“He [Eriksson] was really on a short-term engagement as previously announced last year,” Philippine Football Federation general secretary Edwin Gastanes told AFP.

He said Eriksson was not fired, adding the Swede was hired primarily for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup [a competition which determines the sub-continental champion of Southeast Asia] and the 2019 Asian Cup.

“He is available for consultation still,” Gastanes added.

Eriksson could not be reached for immediate comment.

He led the Philippines to their fourth semifinals appearance at the Suzuki Cup where they fell to eventual champions Vietnam.

After a strong but ultimately unsuccessful performance against South Korea earlier this month in the Asian Cup, Eriksson’s squad went on to lose to China and Kyrgyzstan, thus failing to progress beyond the group stage.

“The Philippines is unfortunately not a football country — basketball is more popular. But if this generation of players can do well at the Asian Cup, they can change that,” Eriksson told AFP after the Korea match.

Eriksson took England to World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006 and has also managed the Ivory Coast and Mexico national sides, as well as clubs in Europe, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and China.

