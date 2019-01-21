This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sven Mislintat is leaving Arsenal after just 14 months

The Gunners only brought in the highly-rated German as their head of recruitment in December 2017.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Jan 2019, 1:42 PM
ARSENAL HAVE ANNOUNCED that Sven Mislintat will be leaving a role as the club’s head of recruitment on 8 February.

Reports last week suggested the German was set to depart Emirates Stadium, and his imminent exit has now been confirmed by the Premier League club.

The Gunners said in a statement on their official website: “Sven Mislintat, our Head of Recruitment, will be leaving us on 8 February, 2019.

“Sven has been with us since December 1, 2017 and has done a truly outstanding job in helping us recruit players who are making a big impact now and will do so even more in the future.

“We wish him every success for the future and thank him for his extremely hard work on behalf of Arsenal.”

Arsenal acquired Mislintat from Borussia Dortmund.

His reputation as one of the finest transfer minds in European football was forged during a highly productive spell with the current Bundesliga leaders.

The Gunners had hoped to buy into that talent after bringing him onto their books, but are now preparing for a parting of ways after just 14 months.

Mislintat claims to have thoroughly enjoyed his time with the north London outfit, saying: “It’s been an amazing experience to work at a great club like Arsenal in what has been a big time of change.

I am excited about what the future holds for the club and am looking forward to new challenges for myself.”

During Mislintat’s first transfer window at Arsenal, the club acquired Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan – two former Dortmund players – and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The capture of the latter was led by Mislintat, and the Greek defender is considered to be a hot prospect for the future.

The summer of 2018 proved to be a little trickier for the Gunners, with Unai Emery given little funding with which to bolster his ranks after succeeding Arsene Wenger.

Deals were done, though, with Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos joining the ranks.

Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi were also snapped up with an eye on the present and future, with both having made a positive early impression in England.

Emery has conceded that he will have to get creative again during the current window, with Arsenal’s business being restricted to loan deals.

Mislintat will help to see that process through before departing once the January deadline has passed.

