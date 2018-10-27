This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup

The former England and Manchester City boss has taken over as manager of the Philippines.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 12:54 PM
Ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.
GLOBETROTTING FORMER ENGLAND and Manchester City manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been appointed head coach of the Philippines.

The 70-year-old will lead the Azkals at the Asian Cup in January after reportedly signing a six-month contract.

Eriksson, who claimed in August he had rejected approaches from Cameroon and Iraq, returns to the international arena after an eight-year absence, last leading Ivory Coast to the 2010 World Cup.

The experienced Swede has not held a managerial position since leaving Chinese side Shenzhen FC in June 2017.

