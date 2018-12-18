Dundalk dominate shortlists for end-of-season awards

THE SOCCER WRITERS’ Association of Ireland have announced the nominees for their end-of-season awards.

Having wrestled the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and the FAI Cup back from rivals Cork City in 2018, Dundalk are unsurprisingly well-represented on both shortlists.

Three Lilywhites players — Chris Shields, Pat Hoban and Michael Duffy — are up for Personality of the Year along with former manager Stephen Kenny, who recently left his post to take over Ireland’s U21s.

Bohemians boss Keith Long and UCD’s Collie O’Neill also feature.

Meanwhile, Dundalk stopper Gary Rogers will compete against the recently-retired Shane Supple (Bohemians) and Cork City’s Mark McNulty for Goalkeeper of the Year .

The winners will be announced at the SWAI’s annual banquet on Friday, 11 January.

Personality of the year

Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk)

Pat Hoban (Dundalk)

Michael Duffy (Dundalk)

Keith Long (Bohemians)

Collie O’Neill (UCD)

Goalkeeper of the year

Gary Rogers (Dundalk)

Shane Supple (Bohemians)

Mark McNulty (Cork City)

