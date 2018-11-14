Late drama sees Qatar pull off shock win over Switzerland side featuring Shaqiri and Xhaka

AKRAM AFIF SCORED an 86th-minute winner to give Qatar a 1-0 victory away to Switzerland this evening, as the world’s 96th-ranked side defeated the world number eight in a friendly.

Afif, who plays his club football for Al Sadd on loan from Villarreal, was put through on goal by Karim Boudiaf and rounded Switzerland goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo before lashing the ball into the net to earn Qatar a fourth win in five matches.

The result adds to the growing reputation of Felix Sanchez’s side, who are preparing to make their World Cup debut as the host nation in 2022.

Switzerland — who reached the last 16 at the World Cup earlier this year — have lost three of their last four matches and head coach Vladimir Petkovic will hope to make amends when they face Belgium in the Uefa Nations League on Sunday.

⚽️ Qatar beat Switzerland! ⚽️



A Swiss side featuring Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka and co have been beaten by 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar 1-0.



More: https://t.co/1Q0uLGAco9 pic.twitter.com/EbhiOGSmpM — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 14, 2018

The Swiss side for tonight’s defeat in Lugano included three men who play their club football in the English Premier League.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schär and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka both started the game, with Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri introduced as a half-time substitute.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: