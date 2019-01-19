This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Knee knock the only down side to another brilliant Tadhg Beirne performance

The lock will undergo a scan after his man-of-the-match display in Munster’s narrow win over Exeter.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 9:28 PM
1 hour ago 4,450 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4449480

Sean Farrell reports from Thomond Park

HE ARRIVED IN Munster a fully-formed star of European Rugby and a nominee for the Champions Cup’s player of the year.

It scarcely seemed plausible that Tadhg Beirne’s influence would grow.

Yet rather than succumb or to any potential settling-in period that can slow down so many rising stars, the second row continues to deliver supreme performance levels when his team most needs him.

The sight of Beirne grimacing and clutching his knee was the greatest shame arising from a gripping 9-7 win over the Exeter Chiefs which sealed Munster’s passage to the knockout rounds.

He got up and hobbled on, across the pitch and then back, where the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation on his way to the replacements bench.

Post-match was far too early for a prognosis on the knee injury, but the Kildare man will undergo a scan to learn how much of a role he can play for Ireland in the imminent Six Nations.

Tadhg Beirne goes down injured Beirne gets treatment after suffering a knee knock. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“I think Tadhg’s a special player,” said Johann van Graan post-match.

“He’s had a few man of the match performances in this competition. He’s very dynamic and he’s one of the only locks in world rugby who can poach the way he can.”

That poach threat was invaluable for Munster and few interventions were more important than the 30th minute penalty he forced 10 metres out from his own posts when the Chiefs sought to turn the screw.

“He’s worked so hard on his calling,” Van Graan adds after Beirne led tonight’s line-out.

“When he arrived he wasn’t really a calling option, I threw him into the deep end… I think he’s developed into one of the form locks in the competition.”

Tadhg Beirne blocks a kick from Nic White Beirne blocks down a box kick. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It was a night when Munster needed their big men to rise to the occasion and the pack duly stepped forward.

Beirne did not even reach the touchline when his replacement Billy Holland brilliantly pilfered an Exeter attacking line-out on his five metre line. Jean Kleyn forced an important turnover after his fellow starting lock departed and CJ Stander ended up with the rare sight of twice as many tackles (21) as carries (10) completed on his stats sheet.

It was that sort of night for Munster. Exeter have a way of making errors an inescapable part of their opponent’s game, but with Peter O’Mahony powering through last week’s rib cartilage injury to add 16 tackles – including the final coup de grace – to the cause, Munster once again found a way to win.

Nic White with Peter O'Mahony Nic White gets to grips with O'Mahony. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“It was definitely the toughest game of rugby since I came to Munster,” adds Van Graan after taking top spot in his first full pool campaign.

“Two teams who didn’t want to give up. If you get only one score in the second half, when games (usually) open up, it shows you how intense it was.

“It won’t go down as the prettiest game of rugby…  we open up our eyes tomorrow morning and we’re in a quarter-final, that’s the main thing.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    Palace win a 'massive relief' for Liverpool boss Klopp
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Cardiff make €17 million Nantes striker their club-record signing
    Arsenal overcome Chelsea to leapfrog Man United and boost top-four hopes
    CONNACHT
    Connacht face Sale rematch as Challenge Cup quarter-final line-up confirmed
    Connacht face Sale rematch as Challenge Cup quarter-final line-up confirmed
    Carty's last-gasp intercept sends Connacht through to Challenge Cup quarter-finals
    'It needs to be a win': Friend's Connacht head to France with a clear focus

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie