This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath

The defending European champions have yet to hit their straps in the pool stages, but that leaves a lot of room for improvement.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 6:45 AM
2 hours ago 1,894 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4389587

IT’S FUNNY HOW success shifts expectations, how the benchmark for standards is raised and how a seven-point victory at one of European rugby’s traditional citadels is suddenly viewed in a completely different light.

The mood in Leinster’s UCD headquarters on Monday morning, Tadhg Furlong admitted, was almost as if the province had lost last Saturday’s round three clash against Bath at the Rec, not come out the right side of a tough away trip.

Tadhg Furlong Furlong pictured at UCD earlier this week. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

That’s not to say Leinster weren’t pleased with the result, and the fact they managed to come away from Somerset with four hugely important points for their Pool 1 tally, but such is the level of performance they have consistently hit, Saturday’s, by their own admission, didn’t quite reach those standards. 

Having lost at Toulouse in round two, bringing an end to Leinster’s unbeaten streak in Europe, Leo Cullen’s side were not at their best against Bath, the Premiership side pushing them all the way by causing untold havoc at the breakdown and generally bullying the visitors physically in an arm-wrestle of a contest. 

“I suppose the things that hurt you the most is lack of effort, when you give up on something, when you don’t break a neck to get somewhere, that’s the toughest to take,” Furlong said.

“But physicality probably ranks a close second. Look, it’s a mixture of everything, isn’t it? They’d good line speed, the ball was greasy, there was a heavy wind. It was very hard to get into how we wanted to play. To make it worse, we probably didn’t win the collisions and that’s rugby really isn’t it? It’s about go-forward, winning collisions and we probably didn’t do that enough at the weekend but it’s a credit to Bath as well and the line speed they had.”

Leinster, in some ways, are a victim of their own success, with their own internal expectations just as high as what supporters now expect to see from Cullen’s side on a weekly basis.

“Coming in this morning I felt we had lost the game in some ways,” Furlong admitted.

“Lads were disappointed with the performance and I suppose we do set the standards high. We want to be ambitious, we want to go well in this tournament again, we probably didn’t reach that level of performance at the weekend, so it is a little bit disappointing, yeah.”

After beginning their title defence with an emphatic dismissal of Wasps at the RDS, Leinster were frustrated by the nature of their defeat in Toulouse, conceding a late intercept try when they could, and should, have killed it off earlier.  

Devin Toner and Tadhg Furlong Furlong in action against Bath at the Rec. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Having won all six of their pool games last term, Cullen’s side have left themselves with work to do this time around, with fellow four-time winners Toulouse leading the charge at the halfway mark in Pool 1, which places even greater emphasis on Bath’s visit to Dublin on Saturday teatime [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

“I think the ambition and the hunger is there,” Furlong continues. “As a person, you hate losing and you love winning so much that it drives you. You set the standard for yourself that you would hate to see yourself dropping off it and if you do or did drop off it, it hurts. I think every player wants to drive on and be as good as they can be.

I think there’s definitely more in us. There are always areas for improvement in our game. We’re a small bit disappointed with how we played at the weekend.

One of the key areas of improvement Leinster will have identified is winning that battle at the breakdown, after Bath’s potent pair of Sam Underhill and Francois Louw got the upper hand at the Rec.

“I suppose we have to control the ball a little bit better,” Furlong agreed.

“Obviously they have world-class talent at poaching ball and we didn’t deal with them well enough at the weekend. When you talk about people getting poached, there’s so much that goes into it to stop it, it’s the ball-carry, how close the support are, how the ball-carrier fights on the ground to get the ball back, how early the support arrives, there’s so much that blends in to make that cocktail of a ruck.

“I think there are areas of sharpness we can add to every one of those, that we have to, at the weekend. You’re talking collisions as well so we can hopefully play with the front-foot ball.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    Liverpool through to Champions League knockout stages as Salah strike sinks Napoli
    BARCELONA
    16-year-old Troy Parrott fires home as Spurs' young guns beat Barcelona
    16-year-old Troy Parrott fires home as Spurs' young guns beat Barcelona
    Barcelona withdraws from plan to play LaLiga game in Miami
    'Kane is extraordinary' – Barcelona coach hails reported €221 million target
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    Yaya Toure leaves Olympiacos after making just five appearances
    LEINSTER
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Leinster confident in Byrne if Sexton fails to shake off calf injury for Bath
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie