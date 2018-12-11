Fourth stand proposed for Tallaght Stadium as venue moves towards 10,000 capacity

Photos of the proposed fourth stand were presented last night.

A POTENTIAL FOURTH stand could be built at Tallaght Stadium in the coming years after plans were unveiled to South Dublin County Council on Monday night.

The venue was officially opened in 2009, with a third stand added just this past year at the south end with an additional capacity of 2,195.

This year’s work has upgraded the stadium to Uefa Category 4, meaning it can host Champions League group games from next season onward with a current capacity of just over 8,000.

A fourth stand would bring the ground’s capacity to 10,000, with initial plans stating that Tallaght Stadium would act as a “venue for the local community, the whole county and beyond.”

The Special Olympics Opening Ceremony, Ireland Women’s and underage international games, Europa League group stage games and Leinster Rugby training sessions have all been held at the stadium.

A feasibility study was carried out on the viability of a new North Stand, with plans to remodel the rear of the West stand in order to add another floor to the Glenmalure suite also discussed.

It is estimated that the cost of the development would be €5 million.

