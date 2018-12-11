This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Fourth stand proposed for Tallaght Stadium as venue moves towards 10,000 capacity

Earlier this season a new 2,195 south stand was completed, with a fourth stand now being discussed.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 7:41 PM
49 minutes ago 1,786 Views 2 Comments
Photos of the proposed fourth stand were presented last night.
Photos of the proposed fourth stand were presented last night.
Photos of the proposed fourth stand were presented last night.

A POTENTIAL FOURTH stand could be built at Tallaght Stadium in the coming years after plans were unveiled to South Dublin County Council on Monday night.

The venue was officially opened in 2009, with a third stand added just this past year at the south end with an additional capacity of 2,195.

This year’s work has upgraded the stadium to Uefa Category 4, meaning it can host Champions League group games from next season onward with a current capacity of just over 8,000.

A fourth stand would bring the ground’s capacity to 10,000, with initial plans stating that Tallaght Stadium would act as a “venue for the local community, the whole county and beyond.”

The Special Olympics Opening Ceremony, Ireland Women’s and underage international games, Europa League group stage games and Leinster Rugby training sessions have all been held at the stadium.

A feasibility study was carried out on the viability of a new North Stand, with plans to remodel the rear of the West stand in order to add another floor to the Glenmalure suite also discussed.

It is estimated that the cost of the development would be €5 million.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

