This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thomas off injured as Racing warm up for Belfast trip with Toulon win

The French winger could miss next weekend’s game against Ulster.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 12:26 AM
1 hour ago 1,365 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4425606
Thomas could miss the trip to Belfast.
Image: Inpho
Thomas could miss the trip to Belfast.
Thomas could miss the trip to Belfast.
Image: Inpho

TEDDY THOMAS CAME off injured for Racing 92 in their Top 14 win over Toulon just days ahead of France’s Six Nations squad being announced and his side’s crucial Champions Cup trip to face Ulster next weekend. 

Wing Thomas had been out for five weeks due to a thigh injury suffered during the November internationals.

He made his return and dotted down in the 26th minute as Racing overcame Toulon 22-13, but had to leave the field four minutes later.

Thomas, who scored three tries in last year’s Six Nations, was visibly upset upon returning to the changing room. France coach Jacques Brunel will name his squad for this year’s tournament on Wednesday, before Racing face Ulster in Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Yoann Huget was the hero for Toulouse — Leinster’s opponents in round five of Europe — as they were made to work hard to beat struggling Agen 27-20 away from home and at least temporarily move to the top.

Having hammered Toulon 39-0 last time out, Toulouse will have been expected to make light work of the league’s second-bottom club.

Despite tries from Maxime Medard and Rynhardt Elstadt, their lead was only 15-13 at the break and, though Arthur Bonneval extended it to 20-13 six minutes after the interval, the impressive Jake McIntyre converted his own try to level matters.

Yet there was to be no stunning victory for the hosts as the instrumental Medard set up Huget for Toulouse’s fourth try, extending their unbeaten run to 12 matches in all competitions.

They go top of the table but Clermont Auvergne can move back ahead of Toulouse by winning an enticing clash with third-placed La Rochelle on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Stade Francais had no difficulty in seeing off winless Perpignan 27-8, while defending champions Castres ended a three-match winless run in the league with a 16-6 defeat of struggling Grenoble.

Jonathan Wisniewski starred with 20 points in Lyon’s 25-14 victory at Montpellier, while Pau claimed a first league win since October, beating Bordeaux-Begles 40-23 despite forwards coach Carl Hayman being suspended after an altercation with some players this week.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call for his career, claims Klopp
    Maradona reassures fans after health scare
    LEINSTER
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    ULSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    Depth the focus for Cullen as Frawley handed starting opportunity
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    Emery unsure of Cech's future as 36-year-old's contract expires this summer
    Dejan Lovren was Liverpool's weakest link against City, says Phil Babb

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie