Record late show as Muguruza secures 3am win over Konta

Some fans succumbed to sleep during the three-set battle.

By AFP Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 4:57 PM
DOUBLE GRAND SLAM winner Garbine Muguruza triumphed in the latest women’s match ever held at the Australian Open after defeating Johanna Konta at the wee hour of 3:12 AM.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DAY 4 Muguruza celebrates a late-night win. Source: AAP/PA Images

Muguruza and Konta’s match on Margaret Court Arena did not start until 12:30 am and finished with a 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 victory for the Spaniard two hours and 42 minutes.

The start was delayed when the men’s match between Alexander Zverev and Jeremy Chardy turned into three hour 46-minute epic, ending 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1 for Germany’s Zverev.

“I’ll go get some breakfast now,” Muguruza joked after wrapping up the win to set up a third-round clash with Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland. 

The previous record for the latest start was set last year when a second-round match between Daria Gavrilova and Elise Mertens began at 11:59 pm.

Australian Open Tennis A fan gets some shut-eye during the match. Source: Mark Baker

The latest end to a match at any Grand Slam was also at Melbourne Park in 2008, when Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis finished a five-setter at 4:34 am.

Despite the hour, both Muguruza and Konta made a contest of their late-night encounter, which was watched live by only a few die-hard spectators.

Muguruza, seeded 18, took the first set as she seeks to recapture the form that propelled her to the world number one ranking and delivered a French Open title in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DAY 4 Konta ready to receive a serve. Source: AAP/PA Images

Former world number four Konta, a semi-finalist Down Under in 2016, won the second in a tie-break after Muguruza squandered two break points.

The Spaniard made no mistake in the third, breaking the British hope late in the set to avoid another tie-break.

