Record late show as Muguruza secures 3am win over Konta

DOUBLE GRAND SLAM winner Garbine Muguruza triumphed in the latest women’s match ever held at the Australian Open after defeating Johanna Konta at the wee hour of 3:12 AM.

Muguruza celebrates a late-night win. Source: AAP/PA Images

Muguruza and Konta’s match on Margaret Court Arena did not start until 12:30 am and finished with a 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 victory for the Spaniard two hours and 42 minutes.

The start was delayed when the men’s match between Alexander Zverev and Jeremy Chardy turned into three hour 46-minute epic, ending 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1 for Germany’s Zverev.

“I’ll go get some breakfast now,” Muguruza joked after wrapping up the win to set up a third-round clash with Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland.

The previous record for the latest start was set last year when a second-round match between Daria Gavrilova and Elise Mertens began at 11:59 pm.

A fan gets some shut-eye during the match. Source: Mark Baker

The latest end to a match at any Grand Slam was also at Melbourne Park in 2008, when Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis finished a five-setter at 4:34 am.

Despite the hour, both Muguruza and Konta made a contest of their late-night encounter, which was watched live by only a few die-hard spectators.

Muguruza, seeded 18, took the first set as she seeks to recapture the form that propelled her to the world number one ranking and delivered a French Open title in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later.

Konta ready to receive a serve. Source: AAP/PA Images

Former world number four Konta, a semi-finalist Down Under in 2016, won the second in a tie-break after Muguruza squandered two break points.

The Spaniard made no mistake in the third, breaking the British hope late in the set to avoid another tie-break.

