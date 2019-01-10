This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pro players among 83 arrested by police in tennis match-fixing probe

A player who competed in last year’s US Open is among the 28 professionals arrested by Spanish authorities.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,699 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4433597
One of the players arrested competed in last year's US Open.
Image: Getty Images
One of the players arrested competed in last year's US Open.
One of the players arrested competed in last year's US Open.
Image: Getty Images

SPANISH POLICE HAVE arrested 83 people, including 28 professional tennis players, and “dismantled” an organised crime group following an investigation into alleged match-fixing.

A player who competed in last year’s US Open is among those to have been investigated, in a probe which was triggered when the Tennis Integrity Unit denounced irregular activities related to lower-tier ITF Futures and Challenger matches.

Fifteen of the 83 people involved, “including the heads of the organisation”, were detained, Spain’s Civil Guard revealed in a statement.

Europol has alleged that a group of Armenians used one unnamed professional player as a link between them and the rest of the group.

Individuals allegedly used the identities of thousands of citizens to bet on matches, having bribed professional players to guarantee predetermined results.

Eleven houses were searched in Spain, with €167,000 of cash seized along with a shotgun, 50 electronic devices, credit cards, five luxury vehicles and documentation related to the case.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    Arsenal not currently in a position to make permanent deals, says Emery
    Arsenal not currently in a position to make permanent deals, says Emery
    'They don't just beat you, they annihilate you' - Burton boss Clough gracious after City slaughter
    Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss
    LEINSTER
    Leinster Rugby announces new TV deal for 2019 Senior Schools Cup
    Leinster Rugby announces new TV deal for 2019 Senior Schools Cup
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Everton midfielder: 'The football played by Big Sam was awful, if it could even be called football'
    Everton midfielder: 'The football played by Big Sam was awful, if it could even be called football'
    Mourinho preparing for 'the next step' but Benfica return ruled out
    Valencia cut short Batshuayi's loan from Chelsea
    BOXING
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Dublin's Lynn 'The Hunter' Harvey lands her dream fight for the European title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie