Japanese kickboxer 'underestimated' Floyd Mayweather before first-round defeat

JAPANESE KICKBOXER TENSHIN Nasukawa has admitted to “underestimating” Floyd Mayweather ahead of their exhibition boxing bout which was finished within the first two minutes of the opening round on New Year’s Eve.
Former five-weight world champion Mayweather floored Nasukawa three times after the first bell before the 20-year-old’s team threw in the towel to bring the contest to an abrupt end in Tokyo.
The fight was scheduled for three three-minute rounds but it was over after just 140 seconds and Nasukawa expressed his devastation at the result on social media after the fight.
“When I first got the offer I took it in a flash,” he wrote in a post on his official Instagram account.
“I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge.”
View this post on Instagram
I have worked hard with a big dream in the combat world. Karate, Kickboxing, MMA and Boxing. When I first got the offer I took it in a flash. I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge. The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things. At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge. I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year. Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him. I promise to make it to that level! It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much. 僕は格闘界に大きな夢を見て頑張って来ました。空手、キックボクシング、MMAそしてボクシング。 この試合の話が来た時、メイウェザー選手と戦うチャンスはもう絶対巡ってこないから今しかないと思ったし、階級も違う、やって来たことも違うとは思いましたが、僕自身も逃げずにやらなくてはならないと思い試合を受けました。 試合が決まってからこの一戦に向けての日々は、とても楽しかったし、不安だったし色々なことを考えながらの時間でした。 結果は倒されてしまいましたが、後悔はないです。もっと出来ると思った自分が情けないし、悔しかったですが、現実を受け入れて、またチャンスがあれば何事にも逃げずに挑戦したいと思います。 チャンスを活かす為の努力がまだ自分には足りなかったことに気付きましたし、この敗戦を機に自分自身を改善して今年は突き進んでいこうと思います。色々ありましたがメイウェザー選手は本当に凄く強かったです。 舐めていたのは僕自身でした。 僕も必ずそこの域に行きます！ 本当に格闘界を背負って行ける男になるまでは、まだまだ先ですが、これからも応援よろしくお願いします！ この一戦に携わってくれた皆様、ありがとうございました。 戦ってくれたメイウェザー選手、ありがとうございました。 #Cygames #rizin14 #BOXING #teppengym #target #RISE
Nasukawa went on to say that while he has no regrets about the fight, he confessed that he underestimated Mayweather’s ability as a boxer.
“The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things.
“At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge.
“I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year.
Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him.
“I promise to make it to that level! It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much.”
The exhibition match was reportedly worth $9million to a 41-year-old Mayweather, who was carrying a weight advantage of more than 4kg heading into the ring.
There were no judges, with only a knockout or technical knockout considered a victory in the bout.
Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (6)