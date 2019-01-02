Japanese kickboxer 'underestimated' Floyd Mayweather before first-round defeat

Floyd Mayweather holds up Tenshin Nasukawa's hand after their New Year's Eve bout in Tokyo.

JAPANESE KICKBOXER TENSHIN Nasukawa has admitted to “underestimating” Floyd Mayweather ahead of their exhibition boxing bout which was finished within the first two minutes of the opening round on New Year’s Eve.

Former five-weight world champion Mayweather floored Nasukawa three times after the first bell before the 20-year-old’s team threw in the towel to bring the contest to an abrupt end in Tokyo.

The fight was scheduled for three three-minute rounds but it was over after just 140 seconds and Nasukawa expressed his devastation at the result on social media after the fight.

“When I first got the offer I took it in a flash,” he wrote in a post on his official Instagram account.

“I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge.”

Nasukawa went on to say that while he has no regrets about the fight, he confessed that he underestimated Mayweather’s ability as a boxer.

“The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things.

“At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge.

“I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year.

Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him.

“I promise to make it to that level! It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much.”

The exhibition match was reportedly worth $9million to a 41-year-old Mayweather, who was carrying a weight advantage of more than 4kg heading into the ring.

There were no judges, with only a knockout or technical knockout considered a victory in the bout.

