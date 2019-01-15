Liverpool's defensive woes deepen as Alexander-Arnold suffers injury blow

Trent Alexander-Arnold has paid the price for playing through injury against Brighton last weekend.

LIVERPOOL’S DEFENSIVE PROBLEMS have been further compounded by the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss miss up to four weeks of action with a knee injury.

The right-back was injured in the warm-up prior to the 1-0 win over Brighton although was able to play through pain and complete the full 90 minutes.

He now faces around three to four weeks on the sidelines, however, and is likely to miss games against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham and Bournemouth.

Defensive injuries forced Jurgen Klopp to partner Virgil van Dijk with midfielder Fabinho in last Saturday’s narrow win at Brighton, although centre backs Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are in contention to play this weekend.

Klopp will now forced to make adjustments at right-back, with James Milner the most likely replacement for Alexander-Arnold, although the versatile Fabinho and youngster Rafa Camacho offer alternative options. Nonetheless, the injury news raises questions about Klopp’s decision to send Nathaniel Clyne on loan to Bournemouth.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is also a doubt to face Palace this weekend, although Adam Lallana may be in the frame for a return from injury.

