Tuesday 13 November, 2018
On The Box! TG4 to show eight hours of live GAA action on Sunday

You can watch five matches between club clashes and the Super 11s action from Boston.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 5:47 PM
Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 5:47 PM
http://the42.ie/4337830

IF YOU’RE LOOKING for a few bits and pieces to watch on Sunday, TG4 most definitely have you covered. 

Clare players celebrate reaching the final Clare won the 2017 Super 11's Fenway Classic. Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

The broadcaster is set to screen eight hours of live GAA action, with two provincial club matches on the agenda followed by coverage from Fenway Park in Boston as the Aer Lingus Fenway Hurling Classic takes place.

On the club scene back home, the Munster hurling club championship final is down for decision first with the highly-anticipated clash of Ballygunner and Na Piarsaigh throwing in at 2pm in Thurles.

Next up, it’s the Ulster football club championship semi-final meeting of Gaoth Dobhair and Crossmaglen Rangers at 3.30pm in Omagh, and then attention turns Stateside.

In TG4′s third year of broadcasting the Fenway Hurling Classic live, 2018 All-Ireland champions Limerick, last year’s Super 11s winners Clare, Cork and Waterford will battle it out for the Players Champions Cup at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

The Munster showdown between Clare and Cork comes first, with Limerick and Wexford going head-to-head straight after.

The two winners meet in the final (coverage at 8:10pm).

Conor Power gets past Jermone Boylan and Niall Buckley to score his sides opening goal Na Piarsaigh came out on top in the 2017 Munster final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

All five matches will be available live and on-demand for viewers all over the world on www.tg4.ie. The full line-up of matches are as follows:

GAA BEO – TG4 – Sunday 18th November

1:30pm GAA BEO coverage begins on TG4

  • 2:00pm AIB Munster Club Hurling Championship Final – Ballygunner (Waterford) v Na Piarsaigh (Limerick), Live from Semple Stadium Thurles (throw-in at 2pm)
  • 3:30pm  AIB Ulster Club Football Championship Semi Final – Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal) v Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh), Live from Healy Park, Omagh (throw-in at 3:30pm)

Presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary by Marcus Ó Buachalla, Cuán Ó Flatharta, Michael Rice, Pat Fleury and Mark Harte.

5:30pm Live coverage begins from Fenway Park of the Aer Lingus Fenway Hurling Classic

  • 5:45pm Clare v Cork – first Semi Final in the Aer Lingus Fenway Hurling Classic
  • 6:50pm Limerick v Wexford – second Semi Final in the Aer Lingus Fenway Hurling Classic
  • 8:10pm Live coverage of the Aer Lingus Fenway Hurling Classic Final

Presented by Gráinne McElwain with commentary and analysis by Brian Tyers, Donal O’Grady and Diarmuid Lyng.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

