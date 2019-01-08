A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage

AN IN-DEPTH look at the careers of GAA stars like Colm Cooper and Rena Buckley, a focus on Ireland’s leading female jockeys and live action from marquee games in rugby and soccer.

Rachael Blackmore, Colm Cooper and Garry Ringrose will all be in the TV spotlight. Source: INPHO

Irish stations TG4 and Virgin Media TV both launched their spring broadcasting schedules earlier today with an array of sporting programmes on offer on both stations over the coming months.

TG4 have announced their popular GAA series Laochra Gael will be returning. The careers of Offaly’s 1982 All-Ireland winning hero Séamus Darby, Kilkenny defensive star Jackie Tyrrell, Cork’s multiple dual All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley, Dublin footballer Ciaran Duff, Limerick hurler Andrew O’Shaughnessy and Kerry football great Colm Cooper will all be in the spotlight.

Jackie Tyrrell celebrates at the final whistle of Kilkenny's 2014 All-Ireland final triumph. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Six years ago TG4 screened the documentary Jump Boys – which followed the lives of Ruby Walsh, Davy Russell and Barry Geraghty – and they have followed that up with the planned release of Jump Girls. This production will follow well-known Irish female jockeys like Katie Walsh, Nina Carberry and Rachael Blackmore.

Katie Walsh on board Relegate claimed victory at Cheltenham last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Other documentary offerings on the Irish language station include Ár gClub, which goes behind the scenes in a number of local GAA clubs, and Mianach na mBan (Women in Sport), a three-part series presented by Aoife Ní Chasaide that traces the progression made by women in sport and features stars like Dame Mary Peters, Katie Taylor, Sonia O’Sullivan and Derval O’Rourke.

Their live sport action will include

Guinness Pro14 action on Rugbaí Beo.

GAA Beo action from the Allianz leagues and All-Ireland club championships.

Live coverage of the men’s and women’s national cup finals.

The Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta, which celebrates its’ 30th anniversary this year.

On Virgin Media TV, their live rugby coverage returns this weekend with the meeting of Leinster against Toulouse on Saturday at 1pm in the Heineken Champions Cup, while the final of that competition will be broadcast live on free-to-air television when it takes place in Newcastle on 11 May.

All 15 matches in the 2019 Six Nations Championship will be televised on Virgin Media One.

Ireland players celebrating last year's Six Nations triumph. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The station’s soccer coverage will include the UEFA Champions League and Europe League when they return in February, the Euro 2020 qualifiers which start in March and the Nations League finals in June.

Horse racing coverage will see broadcasts from the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals, along with flat racing at the Epsom Derby and Royal Ascot.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: