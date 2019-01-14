This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
40 games in store as TG4 launch Spring GAA schedule

The Irish-language broadcaster have exclusive live rights to the Allianz hurling and football finals.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 14 Jan 2019, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago
Micheal O Domhnaill, Cathal Moore and Diarmuid Lyng ahead of the hurling league clash between Clare and Cork last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Micheal O Domhnaill, Cathal Moore and Diarmuid Lyng ahead of the hurling league clash between Clare and Cork last year.
TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED that they will broadcast full coverage of 40 Gaelic football and hurling games this spring, including exclusive live coverage of the Allianz football and hurling league finals along with the AIB All-Ireland Club Finals. 

The broadcaster will carry live coverage of the O’Byrne Cup final between Dublin and Westmeath this Friday, and their Allianz League coverage begins on Sunday, 27 January with live coverage of Dublin’s trip to Clones to play Monaghan. That programme will also feature full deferred coverage of Wexford’s clash with All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick.

From there on, GAA Beo will carry full coverage of three Allianz League games per weekend. Highlights show GAA 2019 will be broadcast every Monday evening at 8pm starting 28 January.

Added to that, TG4′s YouTube channel will carry live coverage of a range of different competitions, including the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Football and Hurling Finals, the All-Ireland Scór na nÓg and Scór Sinsir Finals, the Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup Finals, the Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup Ladies Football Final and the All Ireland Colleges Football and Hurling Finals.

RTE will also carry live coverage of Allianz League games this year, announcing last week that they will simulcast four of eir sport’s Saturday Allianz League games under lights each week over the next three years. 

Details of the confirmed fixtures to be shown on TG4 are below. 

FRIDAY 18 JANUARY

Dublin v Westmeath, Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup Final, Live from Parnell Park.

Coverage begins at 7:55pm (Throw-in: 8pm)

SATURDAY 19 JANUARY

Armagh v Tyrone, Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup Football Final, live from the Athletics Grounds.

Coverage begins at 7:25pm (Throw-in: 7:30pm).

SUNDAY 20 JANUARY

An Spidéal (Galway) v Naomh Éanna (Antrim), AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Semi-Final, live from Páirc an Tailteann, Navan.

Coverage begins at 1:55pm (throw-in: 2pm)

SUNDAY 27 JANUARY

Live: Allianz Football League – Round 1 – Monaghan v Dublin

Deferred: Allianz Hurling League – Round 1 – Wexford v Limerick

SUNDAY 3 FEBRUARY

Live: Allianz Hurling League – Round 2 – Clare v Kilkenny

Deferred: Allianz Hurling League – Round 2 – Cork v Wexford

Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 2 – Tyrone v Mayo

SATURDAY 9 FEBRUARY

Live: AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final - St. Thomas’ (Galway) v Ruairi Óg Cushendall (Antrim), 3pm

Live: AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final – Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Ballygunner (Waterford), 5pm

SUNDAY 10 FEBRUARY

Live: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Monaghan v Galway, Inniskeen, 2pm

Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Roscommon v Tyrone

Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Match to be confirmed

SATURDAY 16 FEBRUARY

Live: AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final – Corofin (Galway) v Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal), 1.30pm

Live: AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final - Dr. Crokes (Kerry) v Mulllnalaghta St Columba’s (Longford), 3.3pm

SUNDAY 17 FEBRUARY

Live and deferred coverage from the Allianz Hurling League (Round 3) including Kilkenny Limerick, Wexford v Tipperary and Galway v Dublin.

 

