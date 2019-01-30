This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New TV show to focus on season in GAA clubs from 4 provinces

Marc Ó Sé’s An Ghaeltacht and Anthony Daly’s Kilmacud Crokes feature in the TG4 series.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 6:24 PM
Marc Ó Sé and Anthony Daly.
A NEW SEVEN-part series on TG4 will give tell the story of a GAA club from each province in Ireland during the 2018 season.

The cameras will follow An Ghaeltacht (Kerry), Na Piarsaigh (Galway), Na Dúnaibh (Donegal) and Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), four clubs that face dramatically different challenges – on and off the field.

‘Ár gClub’ will give a unique insight into the families and communities of the clubs involved.

It takes in the quest of Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé and his team-mates to win the All-Ireland intermediate football title with An Ghaeltacht and Anthony Daly’s Kilmacud Crokes bid to end Cuala’s dominance in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Na Piarsaigh continue their fight against emigration, while Na Dúnaibh prepare to host the prestigious Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta competition.

‘Ár gClub’ series begins on TG4 on Thursday 7 February at 8pm on TG4. 

