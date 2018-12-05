This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 cities chosen and more details on the upcoming XFL season

The rebooted league is set to commence in February 2020.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 8:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,232 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4378406
WWE founder and chairman Vince McMahon announced in January the XFL would be making a comeback.
XFL COMMISSIONER OLIVER Luck has announced the eight cities that will host teams for the rebooted league in 2020.

New York and Washington are among the locations to house franchises for the competition, with their games to be held at MetLife Stadium and Audi Field respectively.

Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle and Tampa Bay will also be involved, as too will St. Louis, which was home to the Rams in the NFL between 1995 and 2016.

WWE founder and chairman Vince McMahon announced in January the XFL would be making a comeback; the inaugural campaign was staged in 2001 but the competition folded after just one year due to low viewership numbers in the United States.

“We will be looking for the best players and coaches who want to be part of something exciting,” Luck said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“Hundreds of players are cut every year from NFL teams. We plan to invite those players to try out for the XFL.”

Luck also announced plans for a shorter play clock in the XFL, while games will be played in under three hours and TV timeouts will be limited.

McMahon is expected to spend nearly $500million over the first three years of the league, according to reports.

Luck said the biggest expense for the league will be paying the players and coaches, with the average salary of the 40-man rosters expected to be around $75,000. Higher-demand players will be able to make more, however.

Kickoff for the XFL will be February 8-9, 2020, following the Super Bowl, as the league runs during the NFL’s offseason.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

