This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The best and worst-case scenarios for Ireland in the Euro 2020 draw

The Boys in Green will go into December’s draw in Dublin as third seeds.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 5:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,654 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4351208
The Ireland team line up before the Denmark game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The Ireland team line up before the Denmark game.
The Ireland team line up before the Denmark game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE NATIONS LEAGUE group stages are complete, which means the seedings for next month’s Euro 2020 draw have been finalised.

Ahead of the event in Dublin on 2 December, here’s how the pots are looking.

Pot 1: France, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Portugal, Italy, Spain, England, Croatia, Poland.

Pot 2: Germany, Iceland, Russia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Austria, Wales, Denmark, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Sweden.

Pot 3: Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Israel, Finland, Norway, Serbia, Bulgaria, Scotland.

Pot 4: Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Hungary, Estonia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Romania, Lithuania, Georgia.

Pot 5: Macedonia, Belarus, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands.

Pot 6: Latvia, Liechtenstein, Andorra, San Marino, Malta.

24 Euros spots are up for grabs, with the 55 teams above set to compete for them.

So, if you are to take the seedings at face value, the worst possible draw for Ireland based on overall rankings would be as follows: France, Germany, Greece, Macedonia and Latvia.

By contrast, the best-case scenario would be as follows: Poland, Czech Republic, Georgia, Faroe Islands and San Marino.

It is important to note also that a maximum of two host nations can be drawn in the same group, so Ireland could not get both Spain and Germany in their group, for example.

But should the Irish side suffer the bad fortune of being paired in a group, along with France and Germany, and from which only two teams will qualify, there will at least be the consolation that if attempts to go through via the traditional route end in failure, they are highly likely to get a second bite of the cherry via a Nations League play-off for the complex reasons outlined here. In that case, however, Martin O’Neill’s side would still have the tricky task of having to navigate a semi-final and final (games that are played as one-off clashes rather than being two-legged affairs) in March 2020 in order to qualify.

Regardless of what happens though, the majority of Irish fans will not be overly optimistic ahead of the forthcoming matches following a dour 2018 campaign that saw them score just four goals in nine fixtures this year.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield
    World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    'That's where the bar is': Ireland players strive to emulate standards set against All Blacks
    Towell 'a little bit closer' to Ireland cap after being named in back-to-back provisional squads
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    The best and worst-case scenarios for Ireland in the Euro 2020 draw
    The best and worst-case scenarios for Ireland in the Euro 2020 draw
    'The Denmark 'keeper had the ball and we ran back into our own half. I don't see the point in that'
    397 minutes of football without a goal: Why can't O'Neill's Ireland seem to score anymore?
    DENMARK
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    Stevens rejects argument that O'Neill can take Ireland no further
    'Lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie