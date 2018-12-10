'The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee' wins Irish Sports Book of the Year

‘THE LOST SOUL of Eamonn Magee’ has been named the 2018 eir sport Sports Book of the Year.

Written by Paul D Gibson, it tells the story of the Belfast-born star’s turbulent upbringing, his rise to the top of Irish boxing, and the various challenges he faced both inside and outside of the ring.

It is the second prestigious literary prize the book has scooped, after it was crowned the joint-winner of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year last month.

Gibson and Magee’s collaboration, which was published by Cork-based Mercier Press, overcame stiff competition — the similarly acclaimed ‘Fighter’ by Andy Lee with The42‘s Niall Kelly (Gill Books) and ‘Tony 10′ by Declan Lynch and Tony O’Reilly (Gill Books) were also shortlisted.

The winner, announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin today and chosen by a panel of journalists, receives a €1,500 cash prize, a specially commissioned trophy and €10,000 worth of TV advertising on eir sport.

Past victors have included ‘The Choice’ by Dublin footballer Philly McMahon and ‘What Do You Think of That’ by Kerry GAA star Kieran Donaghy.

