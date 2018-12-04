This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The man left out of Argentina's 2018 World Cup squad wins Serie A footballer of year award

Mauro Icardi is the first player outside Juventus to win the award since Zlatan Ibrahimovic with AC Milan in 2011.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 12:46 PM
1 hour ago 3,117 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4374824
Inter's Mauro Icardi has been rewarded by his peers.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Inter's Mauro Icardi has been rewarded by his peers.
Inter's Mauro Icardi has been rewarded by his peers.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

INTER MILAN’S ARGENTINA striker Mauro Icardi won the Serie A Footballer of the Year award at the Gran Gala del Calcio ceremony in Milan on Monday night.

The 25-year-old becomes the first player outside Juventus to win the Italian Players’ Association award, voted for by his peers, since Zlatan Ibrahimovic with AC Milan in 2011.

Icardi was joint top scorer with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile in Serie A last season with 29 goals.

The Argentine also won the best goal award for his spectacular backheel during a four-goal haul against Sampdoria last March.

Icardi disagreed with the choice, insisting his “one (goal) at AC Milan was more beautiful”.

Juventus were voted top team with Massimiliano Allegri winning coach of the year after the Turin side won a league and Cup double for the fourth consecutive year.

“It’s a group of great men, with a great club behind us,” said Allegri, who has won the award four times.

“I’m fortunate to have worked with so many marvellous players and tonight I see the maestro Andrea Pirlo too.”

Allegri’s side are on track for an eighth straight Serie A title, with Allegri hailing the impact of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo who arrived last summer.

Ronaldo has brought professionalism, competitiveness and is a humble guy,” said Allegri.

Portuguese star Ronaldo finished runner-up to Croatia’s Luka Modric in this year’s Ballon d’Or prize which was awarded in Paris on Monday.

Fiorentina’s Italian international defender Alia Guagni won the Serie A women’s Player of the Year award.

Roma legend Francesco Totti and former AC Milan and Juventus great Pirlo both received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Meanwhile, Gianluca Rocchi won the award for the best referee 24 hours after being whistled off the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico over his decision not to award Roma a penalty in a 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

© AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho clarifies comments after reportedly saying United need a 'miracle' to finish in top four
    Mourinho clarifies comments after reportedly saying United need a 'miracle' to finish in top four
    'The level of sexism is unreal' - Andy Murray furious after 'twerk' comment at Ballon d'Or
    'I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do to win the Ballon d'Or?'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Klopp fined after accepting misconduct charge for derby pitch invasion
    Klopp fined after accepting misconduct charge for derby pitch invasion
    He was our best player, by far – Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    Klopp charged for celebration of Liverpool's injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby
    BOXING
    Wilder 'very interested' in Joshua unification fight, says American's co-manager
    Wilder 'very interested' in Joshua unification fight, says American's co-manager
    'He's going to get his running shoes out': Fury expects Wilder to duck a rematch
    Adonis Stevenson's condition improves 'towards stable' following title fight KO

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie