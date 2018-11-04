This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

0-4 for both Gleeson and Walsh as The Nire add Munster quarter-final victory to county title win

It’s been a good week for the footballers of The Nire.

By Páraic McMahon Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 6:05 PM
1 hour ago 3,746 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4322165
Conor Gleeson was in good scoring form for The Nire today.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Conor Gleeson was in good scoring form for The Nire today.
Conor Gleeson was in good scoring form for The Nire today.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

The Nire 1-18
Adare 0-12

Paraic McMahon reports from Gaelic Grounds

DOMINANT FROM START to finish, The Nire were deserving winners over an Adare side competing in the Munster club championship for the third year in succession.

The Nire did everything in numbers whether it was forcing turnovers, runners off the ball or providing options from every possession as they set up a semi-final against Clare’s St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay, just a week after winning their county title.

This movement was typified with the only goal of the game which came in the final attack of the first half. Tom Barron playing at wing back ventured forward and remained in space, he was duly found and his finishing was up to scratch as he fired past Brendan Carmody to give his side a nine point lead at the break. Crucially this was a counter-attack from an opportunity at the other end which saw Charlie McCarthy dispossessed metres from goal.

Prior to that, the West Waterford side had already been on top. They kicked the first three scores of the game and did allow Adare two unanswered points but into the second quarter they upped the ante again with Shane Ryan, Darren Guiry, Diarmuid Murphy and Conor Gleeson all registering on the scoreboard.

Barron’s goal formed a gap that Adare could never bridge, even though they gave an improved display in the second half which saw them reduced to fourteen as vice-captain Aodhan O’Connor was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Having nailed down a position with the Waterford senior hurlers during Derek McGrath’s time in charge, Conor Gleeson is more known as a crafty corner back but his ability on the football field was clear to see as he kicked four points from play over the hour. It was an excellent team display from The Nire. Along with Gleeson, Shane Walsh and Tholom Guiry stood out.

While they will be disappointed with the result, Adare can take solace in the fact they are improving each year. Having gone from winning the 2016 intermediate championship, they have learned from a heavy defeat to Nemo Rangers in last year’s provincial campaign and no doubt this loss will stand to them. However, the fact that no Limerick club has won a game in this competition since Dromcollogher-Broadford’s final success of 2008 is of serious concern for football in the county.

Scorers The Nire: Conor Gleeson, Shane Walsh 0-4 each, Tom Barron 1-0, Darren Guiry 0-3 (0-2f), Tholom Guiry, Shane Ryan (0-1f) 0-2 each, Craig Guiry, Diarmuid Murphy (0-1f), Jamie Barron 0-1 each.

Scorers for Adare: Hugh Bourke 0-6 (0-6f), Robbie Bourke, Shane O’Connor 0-2 each, Stephen Keely 0-1.

The Nire

1: Diarmuid Murphy

2: David Meehan

3: Thomas O’Gorman

4: Michael Moore

6: Tom Barron

5: James McGrath

7: Darren Guiry

15: Tholom Guiry

9: Craig Guiry

13: Jamie Barron

11: Dylan Guiry

23: Shane O’Meara

10: Shane Ryan

12: Conor Gleeson

8: Shane Walsh

Subs

14: Dermot Ryan for S O’Meara (43)

20: Ciaran Walsh for Gleeson (50)

22: Jake Mulcahy for Moore (54)

18: Kenny Brazil for Walsh (56)

21: David Nugent for Dylan Guiry (61)

Adare

1: Brendan Carmody

3: Aodhan O’Connor

4: David Connolly

2: Jack Fitzgerald

7: Paul Maher

6: Eoin Ryan

5: Oran Collins

8: Stephen Keeley

9: Jack English

18: Charlie McCarthy

11: Hugh Bourke

10: Davy Lyons

13: Mark Connolly

14: Robbie Bourke

12: Mikey Lyons

Subs

19: Shane Doherty for Keely (HT)

15: Shane O’Connor for McCarthy (HT)

17: Eoghan Costelloe for Fitzgerald (47)

22: Ronan Connolly for English (53)

21: James Hickey for Collins (57)

Referee: David Murnane (Cork)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Páraic McMahon
@thepmanofficial
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    ITALY
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    FOOTBALL
    Morata double ensures Chelsea continue strong form with win over Palace
    Morata double ensures Chelsea continue strong form with win over Palace
    Aguero and Sterling inspire City to crushing win over Southampton
    Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm
    IRELAND
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie