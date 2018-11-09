TagsSee other tags
Tags
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
Jordan Larmour scored a hat-trick for Ireland in their resounding victory over Italy, but how many times had the Leinster flier started for Ireland prior to last Saturday's Test?
Inpho
0
1
2
3
Dundalk won the double with a 2-1 victory over Cork City in the FAI Cup final, but who headed home their winning goal?
Inpho
Robbie Benson
Inpho
Brian Gartland
Inpho
Alan Bennett (OG)
Inpho
Patrick McEleney
James McClean was the subject of an FA investigation for his use of profanity in an Instagram post earlier this week, but aside from the 'C' word, what did the Ireland international label Stoke fans who abused him for not wearing a poppy last weekend?
Inpho
Uneducated cavemen
Neanderthals
Absolute flutes
Poo goblins
Which of these players was not nominated for TG4 senior Players’ Player of the Year?
Inpho
Sinéad Aherne
Inpho
Lyndsey Davey
Inpho
Orla Finn
Inpho
Ciara O'Sullivan
Chris Henry announced his retirement from rugby this week at the age of 34. How many caps did the Ulsterman win with Ireland?
Inpho
18
20
24
36
Meanwhile, which veteran of Irish football will be given his international farewell in the upcoming friendly vs Northern Ireland?
Inpho
John O'Shea
Inpho
Stephen Ward
Inpho
Glenn Whelan
Inpho
Liam Lawrence
An All-Ireland-winning manager with Cuala, Mattie Kenny has replaced Pat Gilroy as Dublin senior hurling boss. From which county does Kenny originally hail?
Matty Kenny
Kilkenny
Galway
Cork
Waterford
Who scored Manchester United's winning goal as they came from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin on Wednesday?
PA
Juan Mata
PA
Paul Pogba
PA
Wojciech Szczęsny (OG)
PA
Alex Sandro (OG)
Which Serie A club did Ireland international Stephanie Roche sign for this week?
Inpho
AGSM Verona
Juventus
Fiorentina
Florentia
After meeting him in the gym last week, which hip-hop star came to Fantasy Springs Casino on Thursday night to support 19-year-old Monaghan boxer Aaron McKenna in his sixth pro fight?
PA
Kendrick Lamar
PA
Rakim
PA
Cardi B
PA
DJ KHALED!
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Gold!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Contribute to this story:
Read next:
Embed this post
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (8)