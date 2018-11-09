Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Gavan Casey Friday 9 Nov 2018, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,142 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4331612

Jordan Larmour scored a hat-trick for Ireland in their resounding victory over Italy, but how many times had the Leinster flier started for Ireland prior to last Saturday's Test?
Inpho
0
1

2
3
Dundalk won the double with a 2-1 victory over Cork City in the FAI Cup final, but who headed home their winning goal?
Inpho
Robbie Benson
Inpho
Brian Gartland

Inpho
Alan Bennett (OG)
Inpho
Patrick McEleney
James McClean was the subject of an FA investigation for his use of profanity in an Instagram post earlier this week, but aside from the 'C' word, what did the Ireland international label Stoke fans who abused him for not wearing a poppy last weekend?
Inpho
Uneducated cavemen
Neanderthals

Absolute flutes
Poo goblins
Which of these players was not nominated for TG4 senior Players’ Player of the Year?
Inpho
Sinéad Aherne
Inpho
Lyndsey Davey

Inpho
Orla Finn
Inpho
Ciara O'Sullivan
Chris Henry announced his retirement from rugby this week at the age of 34. How many caps did the Ulsterman win with Ireland?
Inpho
18
20

24
36
Meanwhile, which veteran of Irish football will be given his international farewell in the upcoming friendly vs Northern Ireland?
Inpho
John O'Shea
Inpho
Stephen Ward

Inpho
Glenn Whelan
Inpho
Liam Lawrence
An All-Ireland-winning manager with Cuala, Mattie Kenny has replaced Pat Gilroy as Dublin senior hurling boss. From which county does Kenny originally hail?
Matty Kenny
Kilkenny
Galway

Cork
Waterford
Who scored Manchester United's winning goal as they came from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin on Wednesday?
PA
Juan Mata
PA
Paul Pogba

PA
Wojciech Szczęsny (OG)
PA
Alex Sandro (OG)
Which Serie A club did Ireland international Stephanie Roche sign for this week?
Inpho
AGSM Verona
Juventus

Fiorentina
Florentia
After meeting him in the gym last week, which hip-hop star came to Fantasy Springs Casino on Thursday night to support 19-year-old Monaghan boxer Aaron McKenna in his sixth pro fight?
PA
Kendrick Lamar
PA
Rakim

PA
Cardi B
PA
DJ KHALED!
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Gold!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

