Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Jordan Larmour scored a hat-trick for Ireland in their resounding victory over Italy, but how many times had the Leinster flier started for Ireland prior to last Saturday's Test? Inpho 0 1

2 3

Dundalk won the double with a 2-1 victory over Cork City in the FAI Cup final, but who headed home their winning goal? Inpho Robbie Benson Inpho Brian Gartland

Inpho Alan Bennett (OG) Inpho Patrick McEleney

James McClean was the subject of an FA investigation for his use of profanity in an Instagram post earlier this week, but aside from the 'C' word, what did the Ireland international label Stoke fans who abused him for not wearing a poppy last weekend? Inpho Uneducated cavemen Neanderthals

Absolute flutes Poo goblins

Which of these players was not nominated for TG4 senior Players’ Player of the Year? Inpho Sinéad Aherne Inpho Lyndsey Davey

Inpho Orla Finn Inpho Ciara O'Sullivan

Chris Henry announced his retirement from rugby this week at the age of 34. How many caps did the Ulsterman win with Ireland? Inpho 18 20

24 36

Meanwhile, which veteran of Irish football will be given his international farewell in the upcoming friendly vs Northern Ireland? Inpho John O'Shea Inpho Stephen Ward

Inpho Glenn Whelan Inpho Liam Lawrence

An All-Ireland-winning manager with Cuala, Mattie Kenny has replaced Pat Gilroy as Dublin senior hurling boss. From which county does Kenny originally hail? Matty Kenny Kilkenny Galway

Cork Waterford

Who scored Manchester United's winning goal as they came from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin on Wednesday? PA Juan Mata PA Paul Pogba

PA Wojciech Szczęsny (OG) PA Alex Sandro (OG)

Which Serie A club did Ireland international Stephanie Roche sign for this week? Inpho AGSM Verona Juventus

Fiorentina Florentia