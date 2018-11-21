Cork, this is your chance to prove you know more about sport than us...

How many senior All-Ireland medals does Rena Buckley have?

Who scored the Bayern Munich goal against Cork City at Musgrave Park?

Why can’t I get any phone signal in here?

ON THURSDAY, 29 NOVEMBER we’re holding our second annual Big Annual Sports Table Quiz to celebrate the release of our book Behind The Lines, Volume II.

And, for the first time, we’re taking the show on the road to the famous Reardan’s Bar on Washington Street in Cork city.

You talk a good game all year and we’d love for you, the commenters, to join us to show how much you actually know about sport.

On arrival you’ll receive a free copy of Behind the Lines Volume II, a drink and the chance to win lots of spot prizes throughout the quiz. We’ll have some nice The42 gear for the ultimate winners and more importantly, the honour of taking the quiz title.

Doors are 6.30pm. Space is limited so to guarantee your place, teams of four people can be booked for the price of €40 here.