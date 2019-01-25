Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Shane Lowry made a brilliant start to the year by winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Saturday. But in what year did he last win a tournament? Kamran Jebreili/AP/Press Association Images 2018 2015

2011 2016

Which of these Irish players has not been nominated for the 2019 European Rugby Player of the Year award? ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry Joey Carbery ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Tadhg Beirne

©INPHO/Gary Carr Garry Ringrose ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Rory Best

How many double-headers have been confirmed for the ladies Gaelic football league campaign? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson 13 15

10 8

Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny appointed a former Republic of Ireland player to his coaching staff this week. Can you name him? ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Kenny Cunningham ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Kevin Kilbane

©INPHO/James Crombie Keith Andrews ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Richard Dunne

Captains Owen Farrell and Rory Best had a bit of fun at the Six Nations launch this week. What board game did they play in a promotional video? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Snakes and ladders Connect 4

Monopoly Guess Who

Who scored the winning touchdown to send the New England Patriots through to their third straight Super Bowl? William Purnell/Zuma Press/PA Images Rex Burkhead Elise Amendola/AP/Press Association Images Tom Brady

Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images Julian Edelman USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images Rob Gronkowski

Which of these tennis stars has not booked a spot in the finals at the Australian Open? Chaz Niell/Zuma Press/PA Images Novak Djokovic Jason Heidrich/Zuma Press/PA Images Serena Williams

Jason Heidrich/Zuma Press/PA Images Rafael Nadal Jason Heidrich/Zuma Press/PA Images Petra Kvitova

Seamus Callanan has been named captain of the Tipperary hurlers for 2019. What club does he play for? ©INPHO/James Crombie Thurles Sarsfields Nenagh Éire Óg

Drom & Inch Loughmore-Castleiney

Two Ireland internationals have signed contract extensions with Connacht. Dave Heffernan is one but can you name the second player? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Niyi Adeolokun ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Bundee Aki

©INPHO/Billy Stickland Kieran Marmion ©INPHO/James Crombie Tiernan O'Halloran