Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Friday 25 January, 2019
By Sinead Farrell Friday 25 Jan 2019, 5:00 PM
15 minutes ago 1,514 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4459473

Shane Lowry made a brilliant start to the year by winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Saturday. But in what year did he last win a tournament?
Kamran Jebreili/AP/Press Association Images
2018
2015

2011
2016
Which of these Irish players has not been nominated for the 2019 European Rugby Player of the Year award?
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Joey Carbery
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Tadhg Beirne

©INPHO/Gary Carr
Garry Ringrose
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Rory Best
How many double-headers have been confirmed for the ladies Gaelic football league campaign?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
13
15

10
8
Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny appointed a former Republic of Ireland player to his coaching staff this week. Can you name him?
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Kenny Cunningham
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Kevin Kilbane

©INPHO/James Crombie
Keith Andrews
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Richard Dunne
Captains Owen Farrell and Rory Best had a bit of fun at the Six Nations launch this week. What board game did they play in a promotional video?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Snakes and ladders
Connect 4

Monopoly
Guess Who
Who scored the winning touchdown to send the New England Patriots through to their third straight Super Bowl?
William Purnell/Zuma Press/PA Images
Rex Burkhead
Elise Amendola/AP/Press Association Images
Tom Brady

Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images
Julian Edelman
USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images
Rob Gronkowski
Which of these tennis stars has not booked a spot in the finals at the Australian Open?
Chaz Niell/Zuma Press/PA Images
Novak Djokovic
Jason Heidrich/Zuma Press/PA Images
Serena Williams

Jason Heidrich/Zuma Press/PA Images
Rafael Nadal
Jason Heidrich/Zuma Press/PA Images
Petra Kvitova
Seamus Callanan has been named captain of the Tipperary hurlers for 2019. What club does he play for?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Thurles Sarsfields
Nenagh Éire Óg

Drom & Inch
Loughmore-Castleiney
Two Ireland internationals have signed contract extensions with Connacht. Dave Heffernan is one but can you name the second player?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Niyi Adeolokun
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Bundee Aki

©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Kieran Marmion
©INPHO/James Crombie
Tiernan O'Halloran
Monaco have suspended Thierry Henry from his role as coach. How many league games has the French team won since his arrival in October?
Norbert Scanella/Imago/PA Images
0
3

2
4
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

