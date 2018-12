Which US football team have appointed Jim McGuinness as head coach? North Carolina FC Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Charlotte Independence Sacramento Republic

Name this footballer, winner of the first-ever Women's Ballon d'Or this week. Ada Hegerberg Pernille Harder

Amandine Henry Lieke Martens

Ray Moylette headlines a big night of Irish boxing in Castlebar on Friday night. What weight does he fight at? Bantamweight Featherweight

Lightweight Welterweight

Ireland's men are in action at the Hockey World Cup in India this week. Who is their head coach? Craig Fulton Alexander Cox

Graham Shaw Darren Smith

Which of these players did not score a try in Munster's Pro14 win against Edinburgh? Andrew Conway Tyler Bleyendaal

JJ Hanrahan Chris Farrell

Johnny McCaffrey, captain of the Dublin side that won the Leinster hurling championship in 2013, announced his inter-county retirement. What club does he play for? Ballinteer St John's Lucan Sarsfields

Na Fianna Kilmacud Crokes

Which Grand Slam-winning rugby player will be on the bench for Clontarf in this weekend's All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football final? Hannah Tyrrell Nora Stapleton

Lindsay Peat Fiona Coghlan

Derrick Henry ran in a 99-yard touchdown for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. When was the last time that a 99-yard rushing touchdown was scored in the NFL? 1971 1983

2002 2017

Mullinalaghta will make history when they play in the Leinster club football final on Sunday. What county are they from? Carlow Westmeath

Longford Louth