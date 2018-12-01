This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thierry Henry laments Monaco's 'fear of winning'

The Ligu 1 club remain mired in 19th place in the 20-team division.

By AFP Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 10:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,078 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4371190
Thierry Henry pictured during tonight's match.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Thierry Henry pictured during tonight's match.
Thierry Henry pictured during tonight's match.
Image: Imago/PA Images

A WEEK THAT started brightly for Thierry Henry and Monaco ended in disappointment as they let in two late goals to lose 2-1 at home to rising Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Youri Tielemans gave Monaco the lead in the 42nd minute, but Andy Delort levelled after 81 minutes and Petar Skuletic hit the winner with four minutes left. 

Monaco remain mired in 19th place in the 20-team division.

Last weekend Henry eked out his first victory as Monaco manager at Caen, but on Wednesday his side lost away to Atletico Madrid, a defeat that ensured they will finish last in their Champions League group.

Against Montpellier, Monaco had a chance to double their lead in the 54th minute when Tielemans, faced with an open goal, passed to Aleksandr Golovin, who hit the bar. After that the visitors took control 

“You’ve got to shoot into the empty net,” said Henry after the match.

Asked if the match was a disaster, Henry answered: “Yes!”

“We talk about the fear of losing, but the fear of winning also exists,” he said. “We gave a good performance for 54 minutes….but that’s not enough.” 

The victory lifts Montpellier to second. They are 13 points behind Paris Saint-Germain, who round off the weekend’s matches in Bordeaux on Sunday evening, but are just one point ahead of Lyon and two clear of Lille.

Those two met on Saturday and drew 2-2.

In Lille, the home team raced into a two goal lead with goals by Loic Remy, after 17 minutes, and Nicolas Pepe, after 28 minutes. 

Lyon, who drew by the same score against Manchester City on Tuesday to remain on course for the last 16 of the Champions League, by Bertrand Traore after 63 minutes and Moussa Dembele with four minutes to play.

“There is automatically a feeling of frustration among the players,” said Christophe Galtier, the Lille coach. “In the end, I’m happy with this point.”

The Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas, also said he was happy with a point in the battle to finish second.

“A draw away against a direct opponent for the European places is a good result,” Aulas said. “We saw a good match and a very good Olympique Lyonnais (performance).”

© AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Marcus Rashford the sole bright spark amid another lacklustre Man United display
    Marcus Rashford the sole bright spark amid another lacklustre Man United display
    18-year-old Irish striker makes first Premier League start, as Southampton pile pressure on Mourinho
    Irish teenager Michael Obafemi handed full Premier League debut against Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie