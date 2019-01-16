This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Henry-Vieira reunion ends in stalemate as Arsenal and French legends' sides clash in Ligue 1

Monaco and Nice’s meeting ended in a controversy-laden 1-1 draw on the Cote d’Azur.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 8:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,063 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4444330

IT WAS HONOURS even between Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira as the old France and Arsenal teammates clashed for the first time as coaches in a controversy-laden 1-1 draw between Monaco and Nice.

Imago 20190116 Thierry Henry and Patrick Viera locked horns as managers. Source: Imago/PA Images

The presence of the two greats in the respective dugouts made an international event out of what is usually little more than a hotly contested local derby on the Cote d’Azur.

It was a spicy encounter, with Allan Saint-Maximin putting Nice ahead before youngster Benoit Badiashile levelled for the hosts in the second half.

Nice played half the game with 10 men but also saw Saint-Maximin miss a great chance to win all three points when he had a late penalty saved.

Members of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning side and later colleagues for six years in Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal team, Henry and Vieira embraced warmly before kick-off at the Stade Louis II.

They did so again at full-time, both allowing themselves a smile even though the stalemate will likely not satisfy either man.

Henry’s Monaco are scrapping to pull away from the relegation zone in Ligue 1, and they remain 19th in the table, three points adrift of outright safety. They have still not won at home this season.

Vieira’s Nice, meanwhile, have lost just once in 10 league matches but might regret dropping two points in their quest to qualify for Europe.

- Fabregas absent -

41-year-old Henry has now won just twice in 11 league games since being appointed to his first coaching job in October, although performances have improved since the turn of the year.

He will also wonder how this game might have ended had he been able to call on the services of new signing Cesc Fabregas.

The Spaniard — another former protege of Wenger’s at Arsenal — joined from Chelsea last week and made his debut at Marseille on Sunday.

Unveiled to the media earlier on Wednesday, he was nevertheless ineligible for this match because it was originally supposed to be played in December before being called off due to security concerns linked to the ‘yellow vest’ protest movement in France.

Fabregas instead watched from the stands, and he saw Saint-Maximin, a former Monaco player, put Nice in front on the half-hour mark, running through to score after some sloppy play from the home side.

- Penalty miss -

That has characterised Monaco’s season, but they were helped when Nice were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Imago 20190116 Seeing red after the incident. Source: Imago/PA Images

Ihsan Sacko raked his studs down the calf of Benjamin Henrichs, and was shown a straight red card after the referee reviewed the images.

The hosts then drew level early in the second half, Badiashile’s header just crossing the line despite the best efforts of Nice ‘keeper Walter Benitez.

There was controversy as referee Benoit Bastien used VAR again to give 10-man Nice a penalty in the 76th minute, despite the footage suggesting that Youcef Atal had dived.

Henry will feel that justice was done, though, as Saint-Maximin’s kick was saved by Diego Benaglio.

The home side could still have won it late on, but Radamel Falcao’s shot came back off the post, and Monaco are now just a point clear of bottom side Guingamp, who defeated Rennes 2-1.

Champions League hopefuls Lyon needed a brilliant late free-kick by Nabil Fekir to grab a point in a 2-2 draw at Toulouse, while Nimes beat Nantes 1-0.

- © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan
    Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan
    Bielsa admits to spying on all Leeds' opponents during bizarre press briefing
    James Rodriguez 'playing for his future' at Bayern Munich, says head coach
    LEINSTER
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps clash but 'not far off at all'
    IRELAND
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Sadio Mané denies giving interview claiming Liverpool 'will be champions'
    'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie