This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thierry Henry's successor gets off to disappointing start as Monaco suffer shoot-out heartbreak

Leonardo Jardim’s second spell in charge of the club began with a Coupe de la Ligue semi-final defeat to Guingamp.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 12:54 AM
10 minutes ago 74 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4466522
Guingamp forward Alexandre Mendy.
Guingamp forward Alexandre Mendy.
Guingamp forward Alexandre Mendy.

GUINGAMP CAME FROM behind to draw 2-2 with 10-man Monaco before clinching a dramatic victory on penalties in Tuesday’s Coupe de la Ligue semi-final, as Leonardo Jardim endured a disappointing return to the Principality club.

Monaco, who appointed Jardim for his second spell as coach after sacking Thierry Henry on Friday, raced into a 2-0 lead despite having loanee midfielder William Vainqueur sent off.

Rony Lopes and Aleksandr Golovin found the net for the visitors but Guingamp improved dramatically in the second half and levelled through Alexandre Mendy and Marcus Thuram.

Marcus Coco held his nerve to score the winning penalty for Guingamp as Monaco’s nightmare season continues, and Jardim must now pick his players up before they face Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Vainqueur was booked for a two-footed challenge on Thuram after 10 minutes but the referee consulted VAR before producing a red card and sending the former Roma playmaker off.

But eight minutes later Monaco were ahead when sloppy Guingamp defending allowed Gelson Martins to maraud into the box before squaring through a crowd of players to Lopes, who had time to control the ball, flick it up and acrobatically volley it over his shoulder into the bottom-left corner.

The 10 men doubled their advantage when Lopes launched a fast break from his own half and Martins burst away before teeing up Golovin, who flashed a shot high into the net inside the near post.

The second half had barely begun when Mendy took advantage of a loose ball and slotted it low beyond Danijel Subasic from inside the box, and the equaliser followed 10 minutes later when the superb Thuram turned Martins and hooked a superb finish into the top-right corner from 20 yards.

Guingamp attacked for much of the remaining 35 minutes but Monaco held on for a shoot-out that saw substitute Sofiane Diop hit the crossbar, allowing Coco to step up for the winner and prompt scenes of jubilation around the Stade de Roudourou.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Thierry Henry's successor gets off to disappointing start as Monaco suffer shoot-out heartbreak
    Thierry Henry's successor gets off to disappointing start as Monaco suffer shoot-out heartbreak
    Klopp offers '100%' support to fellow boss Pochettino
    FA investigating alleged homophobic abuse of Sol Campbell
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie