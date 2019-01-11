This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head

The German side say they will appeal the decision after the 29-year-old was handed a two-match ban.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jan 2019, 11:18 AM
1 hour ago
Muller connects with the back of Tagliafico's head.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

THOMAS MULLER IS expected to sit out both legs of Bayern Munich’s Champions League last-16 encounter with Liverpool after being hit with a two-match ban.

The Germany international has been made aware of the punishment he faces for being sent off in the Bavarians’ final group stage clash with Ajax.

That dismissal represented the first time in a career spanning over 460 appearances for Bayern that the 29-year-old had been shown a straight red card.

He was given his marching orders during the thrilling 3-3 draw with Ajax after catching Nicolas Tagliafico with a head-high challenge.

Muller was quick to point out after the game that there was no malice in his tackle, posting on social media: “I would like to apologise to Nico Tagliafico.

“There was no intention [in the foul]. Get well.”

However, Uefa has decided that action must be taken against the World Cup winner.

firo: 12.12.2018 Football, Football: Uefa Champions League, CL Season 2018/2019 Ajax Amsterdam - FC Bayern Munich Munich Muller when he received a red card for a high challenge on Nicolas Tagliafico last month. Source: DPA/PA Images

That means Muller is set to miss out on a heavyweight meeting with Liverpool, though Bayern have confirmed that they will appeal the punishment.

Bayern have been paired with the Premier League leaders in the first knockout round of the 2018-19 Champions League.

The first leg of that contest is set to be staged at Anfield on 19 February. A return date will then be played out at the Allianz Arena on 13 March.

Liverpool made it all the way to the final of last season’s competition before coming unstuck against Real Madrid and will be hoping to go one better this time around.

Their cause will be aided by the absence of Muller from Bayern’s plans, though the Reds will be without Virgil van Dijk themselves for the Anfield leg after he picked up two bookings during the group stage.

Muller has not been as productive in the current campaign as he has been in the past, netting just five times to date, but remains a proven performer at the very highest level.

While Niko Kovac will now have to tweak his plans to counter an enforced break for an experienced figure, Bayern have also been stung with a fine as a result of the behaviour of certain supporters against Ajax.

With fireworks having been let off within the away end at the Johan Cruyff Arena, the German giants have been ordered to pay €8,000.

    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    Bayern star Muller to miss crucial Liverpool Champions League clashes through suspension
