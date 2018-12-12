This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thomas Müller shown straight red for awful challenge in 6-goal Ajax-Bayern thriller

Niklas Süle’s last-gasp own goal ensured the Dutch team came away with a point.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 10:11 PM
2 hours ago 9,362 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4392304
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LYON CLINCHED THE final Champions League last-16 place as Nabil Fekir’s second-half strike grabbed a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in a snowy Kiev on Wednesday, while Bayern Munich pipped Ajax to top spot in Group E.

Bruno Genesio’s Lyon needed to avoid defeat against Shakhtar to progress from Group F with Manchester City, and a fifth successive draw in the competition achieved that aim.

Shakhtar forged ahead midway through the opening period with what proved their only shot of the first half, just seconds after Lyon forward Bertrand Traore had been denied by Andriy Pyatov when clean through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

The Burkina Faso international was made to pay for his profligacy, as Junior Moraes slotted home after being picked out by Ismaily.

Lyon continued to dominate, though, and finally equalised in the 65th minute as Nabil Fekir hammered a left-footed strike into the top corner following excellent play by Memphis Depay.

- Thrilling draw keeps Bayern top -

Bayern Munich went into their game at Ajax just needing a point to beat their opponents to first place in Group E, and Niko Kovac’s men did just that in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The game burst into life in the second half when Dusan Tadic equalised Robert Lewandowski’s early opener just after the hour mark, with Ajax defender Maximilian Woeber sent off in the 67th minute for a dangerous lunge on Leon Goretzka.

But Bayern were also reduced to 10 men only eight minutes later, as Thomas Mueller was given his marching orders for planting his studs into the head of Nicolas Tagliafico.

Ajax briefly moved top of the live standings when Jerome Boateng carelessly conceded a penalty, which was dispatched emphatically into the roof of the net by Tadic.

But Tagliafico brought down Thiago Alcantara, with Lewandowski slotting in the spot-kick, before Kingsley Coman looked to have settled matters with a wonderful 90th-minute strike.

Tagliafico went up the other end to equalise again, but Ajax failed to find a winner as Bayern just about held on.

© – AFP, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    FOOTBALL
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    LIVERPOOL
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    CHELSEA
    â¬50 million-rated Chelsea target not for sale in January, insist club
    €50 million-rated Chelsea target not for sale in January, insist club
    'I'm not the nicest man in football' - Chelsea star Kante disputes his popular moniker
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie