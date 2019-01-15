Wasps back row Young recalled, Halfpenny included in Wales Six Nations squad

WASPS OPENSIDE THOMAS Young could see his first international action in 18 months after being called up for Wales’ Six Nations squad.

With injuries to Taulupe Faletau, James Davies, Dan Lydiate and Aaron Shingler, Young (the son of Wasps coach Dai) and Cardiff’s Josh Turnbull are included in the 39-man squad.

It's ANOTHER wonderful team try from Wasps! 🙌



Thomas Young gets the score...



35-35 with 10 to play! 😱 pic.twitter.com/a0zWDzgZFS — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 20, 2018

Warren Gatland’s squad are suffering with an array of injury worries heading into the tournament and Leigh Halfpenny and Ross Moriarty are included despite being currently sidelined with concussion issues.

Along with the concerns over Halfpenny and Moriarty, there are injury concerns over Leon Brown, Elliott Dee and Cory Hill with just over two weeks to go before Wales’ tournament opener away to France.

Despite injury issues, Alun Wyn Jones will captain a quality group. And Gatland will hope his final Six Nations campaign is boosted by the presence of Jonathan Davies as Wales look to build on a successful November campaign which included wins over Australia and South Africa.

Wales squad for 2019 Six Nations

Forwards: Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Ospreys) Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Thomas Young (Wasps)

Backs: Aled Davies (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Dan Biggar (Northampton), Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Scott Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Worcester), Hallam Amos (Dragons), Steffan Evans (Scarlets), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Jonah Holmes (Leicester), George North (Ospreys), Liam Williams (Saracens)

