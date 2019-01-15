This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wasps back row Young recalled, Halfpenny included in Wales Six Nations squad

The fullback has not played since November due to concussion issues.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,815 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4440893

WASPS OPENSIDE THOMAS Young could see his first international action in 18 months after being called up for Wales’ Six Nations squad.

With injuries to Taulupe Faletau, James Davies, Dan Lydiate and Aaron Shingler, Young (the son of Wasps coach Dai) and Cardiff’s Josh Turnbull are included in the 39-man squad.

Warren Gatland’s squad are suffering with an array of injury worries heading into the tournament and Leigh Halfpenny and Ross Moriarty are included despite being currently sidelined with concussion issues.

Along with the concerns over Halfpenny and Moriarty, there are injury concerns over Leon Brown, Elliott Dee and Cory Hill with just over two weeks to go before Wales’ tournament opener away to France.

Despite injury issues, Alun Wyn Jones will captain a quality group. And Gatland will hope his final Six Nations campaign is boosted by the presence of Jonathan Davies as Wales look to build on a successful November campaign which included wins over Australia and South Africa.

Wales squad for 2019 Six Nations

Forwards: Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Ospreys) Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Thomas Young (Wasps)

Backs: Aled Davies (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Dan Biggar (Northampton), Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Scott Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Worcester), Hallam Amos (Dragons), Steffan Evans (Scarlets), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Jonah Holmes (Leicester), George North (Ospreys), Liam Williams (Saracens)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    PSG star hints at retirement next year
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool's defensive woes deepen as Alexander-Arnold suffers injury blow
    Liverpool's defensive woes deepen as Alexander-Arnold suffers injury blow
    Arsenal 'keeper Cech to retire at the end of the season
    Walker: Being dropped by Manchester City a reality check
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    David Silva makes history as Man City close the gap on Liverpool
    'A month ago, I started reading: "Ruben Neves, £100 million." That is not going to happen'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie