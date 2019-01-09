This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
66 scores in 90 minutes and forward hits 2-17 as Limerick and Tipp schools finish level in Munster hurling thriller

There was no separating Thurles CBS and John The Baptist CS Hospital this afternoon in the Dr Harty Cup.

By Conor Kane Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 5:06 PM
13 minutes ago 744 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4431245
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Thurles CBS 3-31
John The Baptist CS Hospital 4-28

(After two periods of extra-time)

Conor Kane reports from Dundrum

AN ASTONISHING QUARTER-final in the Dr Harty Cup today ended without a winner, or without a loser to be more accurate, with both teams getting another merited day out after more than 90 minutes of hurling which will live long in the memory of everyone present.

Five minutes into injury-time during the “regular” match, Paddy Creedon scored the second of his hat-trick of goals to give Thurles CBS a lifeline and put the tie into extra-time.

Then it seemed that lifeline would prove enough as they belted in 1-3 without reply to move comfortably in front, before St John the Baptist roared back with a penalty goal by sharpshooter Dylan O’Shea and more points. It took a long O’Shea free from inside his own half to bring on an additional lot of extra-time.

Thurles hit the front yet again with points by Jack Leamy and Luke Cashin but O’Shea kept the Hospital school in it and after Jack Lee seemed to get a winner for CBS, another converted free from his own half by Dylan O’Shea levelled the scores for the final time.

Instead of the stipulated ’65′ competition, the teams agreed upon a replay so the large crowd get a chance to see it all again.

Scorers for Thurles CBS: Devon Ryan 0-14 (0-8f), Paddy Creedon 3-0, Jack Lanigan 0-4, Eoin Purcell, Luke Cashin, Jack Leamy 0-3 each, Max Hackett, Keith Ryan, Jack Lee, Darren Flood 0-1 each.

Scorers for St John the Baptist CS: Dylan O’Shea 2-17 (0-10f, 1-0 penalty, 1-0 free), Patrick Reale 1-1, Ryan Tobin 1-0, Oisin O’Grady 0-4, Peter Morrissey, Brian O’Grady 0-3 each.

Thurles CBS

1. Kevin Bracken (Thurles Sarsfields)

2. Peter Melbourne (Moycarkey-Borris)
3. John Kirwan (Moycarkey-Borris)
4. Jack Hickey (Emeralds)

6. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)
5. Frank Hanafin (Holycross)
7. Jack Ryan (Holycross)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)
9. Kieran Moloney (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)
11. Devon Ryan (Kickhams)
12. Eoin Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

14. Darren Flood (Moycarkey-Borris)
13. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)
18. Jack Lanigan (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

15. Luke Cashin for D Flood (46)
30. Eoin Morris for F Hanafin (48)
25. Jack Leamy for J Kirwan (51)
21. James Synott for K Ryan (60)
5. Frank Hanafin for P Melbourne (68)
17. Jack Lee for P Creedon (68)

St John the Baptist CS

1. Darragh Macauley (Emly)

4. Patrick Byrne (Ballybricken)
3. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)
2. Killian Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown)

7. Alan Buckley (Knockainey)
6. Kevin Bonar (Bruff)
5. Brian Heavey (Garryspillane)

8. Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane)
9. Patrick Reale (Knockainey)

10. Ryan Tobin (Garryspillane)
11. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen)
12. Michael Martin (Ballybricken)

13. Aidan O’Heney (Emly)
14. Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane)
15. Oisin O’Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown)

Subs

17. Peter Morrissey for A O’Heney (27)
18. Killian O’Shea for P Reale (51)

Referee: Patrick Walsh (Waterford)

