Dublin: 11 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
4 senior inter-county GAA games on the Thursday night before Christmas

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick and football finalists Tyrone are among the teams involved.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 17 Dec 2018, 4:07 PM
Seamus Flanagan of Limerick and Tyrone's Lee Brennan.
Seamus Flanagan of Limerick and Tyrone's Lee Brennan.
Seamus Flanagan of Limerick and Tyrone's Lee Brennan.

IT MIGHT BE only days away from Christmas, but Thursday night will feature four senior inter-county games as the 2019 pre-season competitions continue in earnest. 

Leinster GAA have confirmed that the O’Byrne Cup meeting between Wexford and Laois, which fell victim to the weather over the weekend, has been refixed for Thursday, 20 December in Enniscorthy.

Offaly and Kildare will also meet that evening in the same competition at the Faithful Fields. The sides were initially down to clash on 8 December, but the game was pushed back as Kildare were only allowed to recommence collective training a day earlier. 

The Dr McKenna Cup game between Tyrone and Derry was initially scheduled for Sunday, 16 December, but was rescheduled for Celtic Park this week.

Finally, Limerick take on Kerry in the second round of the Munster senior hurling league in Austin Stack Park.

The All-Ireland champions, who lost to Tipperary in the season opener on Friday night, are playing all of their games in the competition before Christmas to facilitate their team holiday.

Thursday night fixtures

O’Byrne Cup
Offaly v Kildare, Faithful Fields, 7.45pm
Wexford v Laois, Enniscorthy, 8pm

McKenna Cup
Derry v Tyrone, Celtic Park, 8pm

Munster SHL
Kerry v Limerick, Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm

