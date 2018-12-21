This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two of Ireland's World Cup stars nominated for world hockey awards

Ayeisha McFerran and Elena Tice have been shortlisted for two end-of-season FIH accolades.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 21 Dec 2018, 10:02 PM
19 minutes ago 447 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4411379
Tice and McFerran were two of the stars of Ireland's silver medal-winning exploits.
Image: Joe Toth/INPHO
Tice and McFerran were two of the stars of Ireland's silver medal-winning exploits.
Tice and McFerran were two of the stars of Ireland's silver medal-winning exploits.
Image: Joe Toth/INPHO

THE YEAR THAT keeps on giving for Irish hockey, as two of the stars of the memorable World Cup campaign have been shortlisted for prestigious FIH Hockey Star awards.

Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran, who was in the running for the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award, has been nominated for the women’s FIH Goalkeeper of the Year gong, while Elena Tice is in the running for the FIH Rising Star of the Year award. 

McFerran, who recently completed her studies at the University of Louisville, was one of the heroes of Ireland’s run to the World Cup final in London, and was named goalkeeper of the tournament for her exploits between the posts. 

20-year-old Tice, meanwhile, has been named on the Rising Star shortlist alongside four other players — Netherlands’ Marijn Veen, Ambrosia Malone of Australia, Germany’s Nike Lorenz and Argentina’s Lucina van der Heyde.

The UCD defender played a starring role for Graham Shaw’s side during the summer before spending six weeks in New Zealand with North Harbour and then a further period with the Canberra Strikers in the Australia Hockey League, where Tice’s performances earned her the player of the tournament award.

The nominations cap off a remarkable year for Irish hockey, with the women’s national side picking up the team of the year accolade at the RTÉ awards, while Shaw was named coach of the year for 2018.

The Hockey Star awards are voted for by the public and voting is open online here until 18 January, with the winners announced on 14 February.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    'I need a clean sheet like I need pasta': Ranieri nervous about Fulham's survival hopes
    'I need a clean sheet like I need pasta': Ranieri nervous about Fulham's survival hopes
    Reus seals vital win for Dortmund in clash of the Bundesliga's top two
    'We need Mesut Ozil': Unai Emery insists midfielder has a future at Arsenal
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'They've thrown him under the bus' - Roy Keane blasts Man United players over treatment of Mourinho
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    LEINSTER
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    Cullen wants his Leinster players to seize their festive window of opportunity
    Ruddock captains much-changed Leinster for RDS inter-pro against Connacht
    MUNSTER
    As it happened: Ulster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Ulster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    'Let Joey be Joey' - Munster need to let their new No 10 play his own game
    WIN: Tickets to see your favourite Irish province as the Heineken Cup heats up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie