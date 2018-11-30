This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Not discernible to the naked eye': Woods avoids penalty for possible double-hit

Woods got himself into a spot of bother on the 18th at the Hero World Challenge.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 30 Nov 2018, 9:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,201 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4370228

TIGER WOODS FOUND himself at the centre of a rules controversy during the second round of the Hero World Challenge, as TV replays appeared to show he unwittingly played a double-hit on the 18th hole.

Five-under for the day, Woods’ round was sullied by the incident on the final hole, as he drove into a bush and was then forced to stab his ball back out onto the fairway because of an awkward stance.

Bahamas Hero World Challenge Golf Woods eventually signed for a second-round 69. Source: Dante Carrer

Woods — who is hosting this week’s tournament in the Bahamas — appeared to have pulled off a remarkable escape shot, punching the ball out of the busy while on his knees, before finishing the hole with a double-bogey six to slip to two-under for the tournament. 

But Woods then spent 20 minutes in the tournament officials hut after his round as they reviewed slow-mo footage of the incident from various angles, eventually deciding there would be no penalty.

“I didn’t feel like I violated any rules, but the rules official pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, there may be a violation there,’” Woods said afterwards.

“We took a look at it. They were in the truck watching it, trying to determine whether or not I had hit the ball twice. I didn’t feel like I hit it twice. It happened so fast and was such a short motion.

“But under high-def and super-slow-mo you can see it, I made contact twice.…There is no violation, I guess, so I shot what I shot today.”

Speaking to the Golf Channel, the PGA Tour’s vice president of rules and competition, Mark Russell, explained that Wood was not penalised because he intended to make a legal strike and that the double-hit couldn’t be discerned by the naked eye.

Woods is currently two-under through two rounds and in a tie for 15th in the 18-man tournament, eight shots behind leader Spaniard Jon Rahm heading into the weekend. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues
    Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    First woman to ever score a point in Croke Park to be inducted into LGFA Hall of Fame
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Sanchez unlikely to play for Man United again in 2018
    Sanchez unlikely to play for Man United again in 2018
    Man United extend De Gea deal until 2020 as talks on long-term contract continue
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    More than derby day bragging rights on the line for Liverpool at Anfield
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie