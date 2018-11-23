Sky Sports announce live coverage of $9million showdown between Woods and Mickelson

TIGER WOODS AND Phil Mickelson face off for an eye-watering $9 million prize at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas this evening.

The Americans, both legends of golf with 19 major wins between them and long-time rivals, have agreed to a winner-takes-all contest with both players and caddies mic’d up throughout.

There is also set to be ‘side challenges’ along the way that will come out of the players’ own pockets and go to charitable causes.

Woods hasn’t played competitively since losing the Ryder Cup to Europe in Paris two months ago, while Mickelson tied for 17th at the Safeway Open since then.

Criticism has been aimed at the pair for taking part in an event which sees two stupidly-rich men compete for $9m that has been put up by sponsors, but they insist it will help grow the game and attract new fans to the sport.

Hopefully, it will be received well by the viewers at home,” Mickelson said at the press conference. “It’s a glimpse into the future of sports. We’ll have live odds on screen so the viewers can place wagers, and they’ll be able to hear all of the banter.”

Woods added: “It’s very different for golf. We’ll be able to showcase our sport in a different light, with the different technologies we will be using. It’s exciting for me and Phil and for viewers.”

‘The Match’ is only available on pay-per-view in the US, but Sky Sports have just announced that they will have live coverage from 8pm tonight.

