This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sky Sports announce live coverage of $9million showdown between Woods and Mickelson

Two golfing greats go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all contest in Las Vegas from tonight.

By Ben Blake Friday 23 Nov 2018, 5:38 PM
48 minutes ago 1,717 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4357466
Phil and Tiger stand face-to-face.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Phil and Tiger stand face-to-face.
Phil and Tiger stand face-to-face.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TIGER WOODS AND Phil Mickelson face off for an eye-watering $9 million prize at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas this evening. 

The Americans, both legends of golf with 19 major wins between them and long-time rivals, have agreed to a winner-takes-all contest with both players and caddies mic’d up throughout. 

There is also set to be ‘side challenges’ along the way that will come out of the players’ own pockets and go to charitable causes. 

Woods hasn’t played competitively since losing the Ryder Cup to Europe in Paris two months ago, while Mickelson tied for 17th at the Safeway Open since then. 

Criticism has been aimed at the pair for taking part in an event which sees two stupidly-rich men compete for $9m that has been put up by sponsors, but they insist it will help grow the game and attract new fans to the sport.

Hopefully, it will be received well by the viewers at home,” Mickelson said at the press conference. “It’s a glimpse into the future of sports. We’ll have live odds on screen so the viewers can place wagers, and they’ll be able to hear all of the banter.”

Woods added: “It’s very different for golf. We’ll be able to showcase our sport in a different light, with the different technologies we will be using. It’s exciting for me and Phil and for viewers.”

‘The Match’ is only available on pay-per-view in the US, but Sky Sports have just announced that they will have live coverage from 8pm tonight.

Source: CNN/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    Emotional Schmidt prepares to make decision on Ireland future with his family
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Lennon 'flattered' by Ireland links while Cook rules himself out
    IRELAND
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    USA
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    Arnold's hard-earned opportunity and more talking points as Schmidt names side to tackle USA
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie