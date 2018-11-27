This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tiger Woods left exhausted by 'most rewarding' year

The 2018 season was a great one for Woods as he returned to winning ways, but he felt the effects of a brutal end to the campaign.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 5:38 PM
49 minutes ago 551 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4363093
Tour Championship winner Tiger Woods
Tour Championship winner Tiger Woods
Tour Championship winner Tiger Woods

TIGER WOODS ADMITS he has been left exhausted by the “most rewarding” year of his golf career.

The American great surged back into contention on the PGA Tour in 2018, securing top-10 finishes at the last two majors of the season, before winning the Tour Championship – his first title since 2013 – and competing at the Ryder Cup.

But Woods tackled a packed schedule as the season reached its conclusion, bemoaning the heat that contributed to mental, physical and emotional exhaustion.

“I was not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year,” he told a news conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. 

“I had taken days off here and there, tournaments off, to try to conserve energy and make sure my body was still good, but I ended up playing seven out of nine to end the year.

“And it’s one of those years where it’s never been this hot. Every single tournament was just stifling. It was hard for me to maintain my strength and my weight through all of that. I tend to lose a lot of weight when I play and that was one of the struggles.

“I was exhausted by the time I got to the Ryder Cup. I was worn out, mentally, physically and emotionally.”

But Woods considered his 2018 efforts to be thoroughly worthwhile, saying: “It has been the most rewarding [year], because there was a point where I didn’t know if I would ever do this again.

“Then I got myself into a point where, early on, I showed myself that I could win a golf tournament by finishing second at Tampa [Valspar Championship].

“I had the failures at Bay Hill [Arnold Palmer Invitational] and The Open Championship and the PGA [Championship], but I just felt like I was getting a little bit closer to it.

“You always hear me say that it’s a process but, if you look at this entire year, it literally was a process. You saw me have flashes and then rework a few things here and there.

“Towards the end of the year, I just became more and more consistent as a tournament player again.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    DUNDALK
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    'He’d give out to you more so for playing a safe pass than trying a risky one and giving it away'
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Mourinho tells United players to treat Young Boys clash as 'last chance'
    Kick-off between Burnley and Newcastle delayed as referee's assessor collapses in tunnel
    NFL
    Lamar Miller runs for 97-yard touchdown... the NFL's longest touchdown since he scored four years ago
    Lamar Miller runs for 97-yard touchdown... the NFL's longest touchdown since he scored four years ago
    Can anyone stop the Saints from marching to the Super Bowl?
    Steelers' six-game winning streak snapped with loss to Broncos

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie