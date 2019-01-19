Weah scores on debut as Celtic march on in Scottish Cup

TIMOTHY WEAH SCORED on his Celtic debut as the Hoops maintained their bid for a ‘treble treble’ with a 3-0 win over Airdrie at Parkhead in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Weah, the son of former World Player of the Year George Weah, looked to be a chip off the old block after coming on with 20 minutes left to seal a comfortable start to Celtic’s cup defence.

The 18-year-old, on-loan from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, ran onto Dedryck Boyata’s 83rd-minute through ball before calmly steering home Celtic’s third.

By that stage the Scottish champions, who are aiming to win all three domestic trophies for the third straight year, were already in command thanks to two goals from Scott Sinclair either side of half-time.

A debut to remember for Timothy Weah. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Elsewhere, non-league Auchinleck Talbot provided the shock of the day with a 1-0 home win over Championship club Ayr.

Law student Craig McCracken headed the 77th minute goal from a free-kick that put Auchinleck into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup for the first time in their history following their first ever win over a Scottish Football League club.

Auchinleck’s victory is all the more impressive by the fact that Ayr are pushing for promotion to the top-tier Scottish Premiership.

