Callanan hits 2-7 in league success for Tipperary over 14-man Clare in Thurles

Tipperary 2-16

Clare 1-11

Fintan O’Toole reports from Semple Stadium

A FIRST NIGHT back in the league arena for Liam Sheedy and a successful outing for his Tipperary side on home soil.

Seamus Callanan was fouled for a 3rd minute penalty for Tipperary. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

New captain Seamus Callanan hit 2-7 to help clinch victory with his pair of second-half strikes sending them clear of a Clare team that finished with 14 men after the dismissal of Tony Kelly.

The game spun firmly in Tipperary’s direction in the third quarter. Clare had wheeled a big name trio of Collins, Duggan and Galvin off the bench at the break which helped them eat into deficit they faced. They were 0-13 to 1-5 adrift when their talisman Kelly saw his involvement end abruptly in the 44th minute, a red card brandished in his direction after a challenge on Padraic Maher.

Tipperary pounced on the numerical advantage. In the 50th minute Jake Morris and Robert Byrne combined to arrow the ball across to Callanan and he finished to the net. A minute later and Tipperary’s attacking star had raised a green flag once more, again benefitting from the approach work of Morris. 2-14 to 1-6 clear entering the final quarter had the home side flying high.

Penalties featured heavily in the narrative of the opening half, Tipperary repelled in their attempts to get a goal and Clare energised by their strike to the net. Tipperary’s new captain Seamus Callanan was thwarted by Donal Tuohy’s reflexes in the 3rd minute after being dragged down himself while Niall Deasy was clinical in despatching his shot for Clare in the 28th minute after a foul on Colin Guilfoyle.

But Callanan’s accuracy from placed balls, he struck five in all, helped propel Tipperary in front at the break with Noel McGrath pitching in with 0-3. Clare struggled for scores as they hurled into the wind. They amassed 1-3 in the first half with John Conlon (20th minute) and Tony Kelly (31st) suppling their early points from play.

Clare trailed 0-13 to 1-3 at the break and then after that encouraging second-half start were hit by a series of setbacks with a red card and goal concessions at the back. They fought on until the finish with Duggan and Michael O’Malley picking off points from placed balls while Collins was denied a goal late on by a smart save from Brian Hogan.

Tipperary were awarded another penalty late on, Callanan electing to despatch it over the bar on this occasion. Job done on the opening night, they’ll take on All-Ireland champions Limerick next weekend.

Scorers for Tipperary: Seamus Callanan 2-7 (0-6f, 0-1 pen), Noel McGrath 0-3 (0-1 sideline), Jake Morris 0-2, Alan Flynn, Michael Breen, Willie Connors, Robert Byrne 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65), Niall Deasy 1-1 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), Tony Kelly (0-1 sideline), Michael O’Malley (0-1f, 0-1 ’65) 0-2 each, Padraic Collins, John Conlon 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Hollycross-Ballycahill)

3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

4. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

5. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

22. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

14. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs

23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for McGrath (61)

24. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule) for Morris (64)

25. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule) for Donagh Maher (70)

20. Cian Darcy (Kilruane McDonaghs) for Byrne (72)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

20. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

2. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

7. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay)

5. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

11. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

12. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

13. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

25. John Conlon (Clonlara)

15. Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley)

Subs

21. Colm Galvin (Clonlara) for Jason McCarthy (half-time)

17. Padraic Collins (Cratloe) for O’Neill (half-time)

19. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin) for Deasy (half-time)

18. Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley) for Taylor (52)

22. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Conlon (64)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

