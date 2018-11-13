12 All-Ireland U21 winners in 40-man Tipperary hurling pre-season squad as new sponsor named

TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Sheedy has included 12 players from August’s All-Ireland U21 hurling triumph in his 40-man pre-season senior squad for the 2019 season while the county board has also announced a new sponsorship agreement with global CEO advisory firm Teneo.

Tipperary players celebrating their August All-Ireland final victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sheedy’s return for a second stint as Tipperary hurling manager was confirmed in September while his backroom team, which features Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan as coaches, was announced in October.

He has announced his opening squad ahead of the new campaign with Tipperary set to feature in the Munster pre-season hurling league before they start out in the league with a Division 1A tie at home to Clare on Saturday 26 January.

Several members of the U21 final win over Cork will be given the chance to impress at senior level. Jake Morris and Ger Browne both burst onto the senior stage with Tipperary this summer and they are joined by Barry Hogan, Brian McGrath, Killian O’Dwyer, Robert Byrne, Dillon Quirke, Colin English, Jerome Cahill, Mark Kehoe, Cian Darcy and Paddy Cadell.

McGrath joins his brother Noel and John in the senior setup while Quirke and his club-mate Conor Hammersley are the representatives from this year’s county senior champions Clonoulty-Rossmore.

Conor Hammersley (right) celebrates Clonoulty's county title victory. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The experienced core of the Tipperary setup are all included but long-term injury victims Michael Cahill, Billy McCarthy and Sean Curran are all marked absent while Darragh Mooney, who was in goal for the league final loss to Kilkenny last April, is also not included.

The Tipperary county board have also announced today that Teneo will be the sponsor of their county sides in football and hurling in 2019, taking over from Intersport/Elverys who had been the sponsor since March 2015.

The CEO and co-founder of the company Declan Kelly is a Tipperary native, who will also establish and chair a commercial board that will support the ongoing strategic development of the senior hurling side.

“Tipperary county board is delighted to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Teneo,” stated chairman John Devane.

“Teneo is the world’s leading CEO advisory firm and has strong links to our county, with its chairman, CEO and co-founder Declan Kelly being a proud Tipperary native and longtime private supporter of Tipperary GAA initiatives in the last several years.

“He is a lifelong friend of Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy, both of whom come from Portroe, and we thank him for taking on this important new leadership role on behalf of the Premier county.”

Newly-appointed Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Here’s the squad in full:

Tipperary 2019 Pre-Season Squad

Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane Michael Breen – Ballina Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams Robert Byrne – Portroe Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch Willie Connors – Kiladangan Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs Colin English – Fr. Sheehy’s Alan Flynn – Kiladangan Jason Forde – Silvermines Tom Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill Conor Hammersley – Clonoulty-Rossmore Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg Barry Hogan – Kiladangan Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash Seamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh Donagh Maher – Burgess Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields Mark McCarthy – Toomevara Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney Jamie Moloney – Drom & Inch Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg Sean O’Brien – Newport Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule John O’Dwyer – Killenaule Killian O’Dwyer – Killenaule Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore Jason Ryan – Toomevara David Sweeney – Kiladangan

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: