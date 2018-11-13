This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 13 November, 2018
12 All-Ireland U21 winners in 40-man Tipperary hurling pre-season squad as new sponsor named

Teneo will be the sponsor of Tipperary football and hurling sides next year.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 2:19 PM
56 minutes ago 1,802 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4337071

TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Sheedy has included 12 players from August’s All-Ireland U21 hurling triumph in his 40-man pre-season senior squad for the 2019 season while the county board has also announced a new sponsorship agreement with global CEO advisory firm Teneo.

Colin English lifts the trophy Tipperary players celebrating their August All-Ireland final victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sheedy’s return for a second stint as Tipperary hurling manager was confirmed in September while his backroom team, which features Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan as coaches, was announced in October.

He has announced his opening squad ahead of the new campaign with Tipperary set to feature in the Munster pre-season hurling league before they start out in the league with a Division 1A tie at home to Clare on Saturday 26 January.

Several members of the U21 final win over Cork will be given the chance to impress at senior level. Jake Morris and Ger Browne both burst onto the senior stage with Tipperary this summer and they are joined by Barry Hogan, Brian McGrath, Killian O’Dwyer, Robert Byrne, Dillon Quirke, Colin English, Jerome Cahill, Mark Kehoe, Cian Darcy and Paddy Cadell.

McGrath joins his brother Noel and John in the senior setup while Quirke and his club-mate Conor Hammersley are the representatives from this year’s county senior champions Clonoulty-Rossmore.

James Hammersley and Conor Hammersley Conor Hammersley (right) celebrates Clonoulty's county title victory. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The experienced core of the Tipperary setup are all included but long-term injury victims Michael Cahill, Billy McCarthy and Sean Curran are all marked absent while Darragh Mooney, who was in goal for the league final loss to Kilkenny last April, is also not included.

The Tipperary county board have also announced today that Teneo will be the sponsor of their county sides in football and hurling in 2019, taking over from Intersport/Elverys who had been the sponsor since March 2015.

The CEO and co-founder of the company Declan Kelly is a Tipperary native, who will also establish and chair a commercial board that will support the ongoing strategic development of the senior hurling side.

“Tipperary county board is delighted to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Teneo,” stated chairman John Devane.

“Teneo is the world’s leading CEO advisory firm and has strong links to our county, with its chairman, CEO and co-founder Declan Kelly being a proud Tipperary native and longtime private supporter of Tipperary GAA initiatives in the last several years.

“He is a lifelong friend of Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy, both of whom come from Portroe, and we thank him for taking on this important new leadership role on behalf of the Premier county.”

Liam Sheedy Newly-appointed Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Here’s the squad in full:

Tipperary 2019 Pre-Season Squad

  1. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
  2. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
  3. Michael Breen – Ballina
  4. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
  5. Robert Byrne – Portroe
  6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
  7. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
  8. Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch
  9. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
  10. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs
  11. Colin English – Fr. Sheehy’s
  12. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
  13. Jason Forde – Silvermines
  14. Tom Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
  15. Conor Hammersley – Clonoulty-Rossmore
  16. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
  17. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
  18. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha
  19. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
  20. Seamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel
  21. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
  22. Donagh Maher – Burgess
  23. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields 
  24. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha
  25. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
  26. Mark McCarthy – Toomevara
  27. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
  28. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
  29. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
  30. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
  31. Jamie Moloney – Drom & Inch
  32. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
  33. Sean O’Brien – Newport
  34. Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule
  35. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule
  36. Killian O’Dwyer – Killenaule
  37. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
  38. Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore
  39. Jason Ryan – Toomevara
  40. David Sweeney – Kiladangan

