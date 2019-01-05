This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Noel McGrath slams in sublime goal as Tipperary advance to Munster hurling league final

The Loughmore-Castleiney forward posted 1-5 for Liam Sheedy’s charges.

By John Fallon Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 3:44 PM
54 minutes ago 2,697 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4425082
Noel McGrath scored 1-5 on his seasonal debut for Tipp.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Noel McGrath scored 1-5 on his seasonal debut for Tipp.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Tipperary 4-20

Kerry 1-14

John Fallon reports from Nenagh

LIAM SHEEDY’S TIPPERARY qualified for the Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final with an expected easy win over Kerry at McDonagh Park in Nenagh.

Tipperary never looked back once they hit form in the run up to the interval and will now face either Waterford or Clare, who play on Sunday, in the final.

Tipperary had the issue wrapped up by the interval after building up a 3-14 to 0-7 lead with the breeze behind them.

They only led by 0-9 to 0-6 after 24 minutes but then Tipperary cut loose with the impressive Jason Forde finishing their first goal when he punished a hesitant defence.

Kerry, competitive to then with good scores from Brandon Barrett and Shane Conway, were blitzed from there to the break.

Mark Kehoe got Tipp’s second goal and Noel McGrath supplied a sublime finish as seven Tipperary players found the target by the interval.

A goal from Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher three minutes after the restart meant that all six starting forwards were on the scoresheet for Tipperary.

Michael O’Leary, Jack Goulding and Conway responded for Kerry but Tipperary continued to pull away.

The impressive Conway got in for a fine goal for Kerry who will now turn their attention to the Allianz League.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-5 (0-2f, 0-1 ’65), Noel McGrath 1-4, Mark Kehoe 1-3, Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher 1-0, Jake Morris 0-3, Michael Breen 0-1, Willie Connors 0-1, Dan McCormack 0-1, Cian Darcy 0-1, Donagh Maher 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Brandon Barrett 0-5 (0-4f), Shane Conway 1-2, Michael O’Leary 0-3, Jack Goulding 0-2, Niall O’Mahony 0-1, Padraig Boyle 0-1.

Tipperary

1 Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

23 Donagh Maher (Burgess)
24 Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
4 Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

5 Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
6 Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)
7 Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Og)

8 Michael Breen (Ballina)
9 Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

10 Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11 Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12 Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13 Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kileash)
14 Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15 Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og)

Subs:

17 Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill) for B McGrath (48)
21 Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Kehoe (52)
2 Robert Byrne (Portroe) for Kennedy (55)
3 Mark McCarthy (Toomevara) for N McGrath (63)
22 Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill) for Hreffernan (63)

Kerry

1 John B O’Halloran (Kilmoyley)

2 Eric Leen (St Brendan’s)
3 James O’Connor (Abbeydorney)
4 John Buckley (Lixnaw)

5 Jason Diggins (Causeway)
6 Mikey Boyle (Ballyduff)
7 Tomas O’Connor (Crota O’Neills)

8 David Griffin (St Brendan’s)
9 Niall O’Mahony (Abbeydorney)

10 Michael O’Leary (Abbeydorney)
11 Shane Conway (Lixnaw)
12 Fionan MacKessy (St Brendan’s)

13 Jack Goulding (Ballyduff)
14 Brandon Barrett (Causeway)
15 Michael Slattery (Abbeydorney)

Subs:

21 Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff) for MacKessy (42)
18 Bryan Murphy (Causeway) for J O’Connor (42)
24 Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills) for Slattery (44)
17 Sean Weir (Crotta O’Neills) for Leen (54)
20 Michael Leane (Ballyheigue) for O’Mahony (55)

Referee: Nathan Wall (Cork).

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne preview the weekend’s action:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

