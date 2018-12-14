This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liam Sheedy's second term gets off to winning start against All Ireland champions Limerick

Tipperary were three-point winners over the Treaty County in the Munster Senior Hurling League this evening.

By Shane Brophy Friday 14 Dec 2018, 9:34 PM
44 minutes ago 3,695 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4397516
Tipperary's Seamus Callanan and Patrick Maher with Sean Finn.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Tipperary's Seamus Callanan and Patrick Maher with Sean Finn.
Tipperary's Seamus Callanan and Patrick Maher with Sean Finn.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Limerick 2-17

Tipperary 4-14

Shane Brophy reports from the Gaelic Grounds

LIAM SHEEDY’S SECOND term in charge of Tipperary got off to a winning start with a three-point victory over All Ireland champions Limerick in the opening round of the Coop Superstores Munster Hurling League at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick this evening.

3,224 were an attendance and were barely in their seats when Tipperary were awarded a penalty after 23 seconds following a foul on Jason Forde with Seamus Callanan converting to get the visitors off to the best possible start.

Liam Sheedy Liam Sheedy enjoyed a winning return to life as Tipperary boss this evening. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

However, Limerick were much sharper for much of the first half with David Reidy and Colin Ryan very much to the fore with three points from play each.

However, the home wide were extremely wasteful with 11 first-half wides although Tipp weren’t much better with nine but they struck for two goals late in the half from Seamus Callanan and then Mark Kehoe to take a 3-6 to 0-11 advantage to the break.

Tipperary introduced Patrick Maher at half time and within three minutes he had scored Tipperary’s fourth goal and at one stage lead by eight points before a David Reidy goal on 46 minutes brought Limerick back into the game.

David Reidy with Barry Heffernan Limerick's David Reidy holds off the challenge of Barry Heffernan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Limerick finished with 14 men with Gearoid Hegarty sent off in the 70th minute for a second bookable offence with the home side bagging a late goal from Aaron Gillane to create some nervous moments for Tipperary late on.

Limerick face Kerry in round two in Tralee next Thursday night before Tipperary welcome the Kingdom to Nenagh in the new year.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 1-8 (0-6 frees); David Reidy 1-3; Colin Ryan 0-3; Barry O’Connell 0-2; Andrew La Touche Cosgrave 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Seamus Callanan 2-8 (1-0 pen, 0-7 frees); Mark Kehoe, Patrick Maher 1-0 each; Jason Forde, Ronan Maher 0-2 each; Colin English, Dan McCormack 0-1 each.

Limerick

Nicky Quaid (Effin)

Sean Finn (Bruff)
Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
William O’Meara (Askeaton)

Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
Declan Hannon (Adare)
Andrew La Touce Cosgrave (Monaleen)

Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)
Barry O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
Pat Ryan (Doon)

Subs

Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) for Mulcahy (30 inj)
Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Connell (57)
Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell) for Hannon (60)
Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock) for Pat Ryan (60)

Tipperary

Brian Hogan (Lorrha/Dorrha)

Sean O’Brien (Newport)
James Barry (Upperchurch/Drombane)
Donagh Maher (Burgess)

Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Og)
Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s, Clonmel)
Tom Fox (Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill)

Michael Breen (Ballina)
Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

Colin English (Father Sheehys)
Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

Jason Forde (Silvermines)
Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)
Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan/Kilcash)

Subs

Patrick Maher (Lorrha/Dorrha) for Kehoe (HT).
Joe O’Dwyer for O’Brien (49)
Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og) for Breen (53)
Jerome Cahill for (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Connors (63)
Mark McCarthy (Toomevara) for Forde (65)

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Shane Brophy
@BrophShane

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Waterford FC unveil new jersey ahead of 2019 season
    Waterford FC unveil new jersey ahead of 2019 season
    Dembele needs to improve off the pitch, admits Barcelona team-mate
    Jose Mourinho believes Man United are 'far' from being a team in his image
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Klopp on Pogba questions: 'Does somebody ask Mourinho about Gini Wijnaldum?'
    Klopp on Pogba questions: 'Does somebody ask Mourinho about Gini Wijnaldum?'
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    LIVERPOOL
    20-year-old Irish defender Masterson named in Liverpool squad for clash with Man Utd
    20-year-old Irish defender Masterson named in Liverpool squad for clash with Man Utd
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie