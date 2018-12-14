Liam Sheedy's second term gets off to winning start against All Ireland champions Limerick

Limerick 2-17

Tipperary 4-14

Shane Brophy reports from the Gaelic Grounds

LIAM SHEEDY’S SECOND term in charge of Tipperary got off to a winning start with a three-point victory over All Ireland champions Limerick in the opening round of the Coop Superstores Munster Hurling League at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick this evening.

3,224 were an attendance and were barely in their seats when Tipperary were awarded a penalty after 23 seconds following a foul on Jason Forde with Seamus Callanan converting to get the visitors off to the best possible start.

Liam Sheedy enjoyed a winning return to life as Tipperary boss this evening. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

However, Limerick were much sharper for much of the first half with David Reidy and Colin Ryan very much to the fore with three points from play each.

However, the home wide were extremely wasteful with 11 first-half wides although Tipp weren’t much better with nine but they struck for two goals late in the half from Seamus Callanan and then Mark Kehoe to take a 3-6 to 0-11 advantage to the break.

Tipperary introduced Patrick Maher at half time and within three minutes he had scored Tipperary’s fourth goal and at one stage lead by eight points before a David Reidy goal on 46 minutes brought Limerick back into the game.

Limerick's David Reidy holds off the challenge of Barry Heffernan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Limerick finished with 14 men with Gearoid Hegarty sent off in the 70th minute for a second bookable offence with the home side bagging a late goal from Aaron Gillane to create some nervous moments for Tipperary late on.

Limerick face Kerry in round two in Tralee next Thursday night before Tipperary welcome the Kingdom to Nenagh in the new year.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 1-8 (0-6 frees); David Reidy 1-3; Colin Ryan 0-3; Barry O’Connell 0-2; Andrew La Touche Cosgrave 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Seamus Callanan 2-8 (1-0 pen, 0-7 frees); Mark Kehoe, Patrick Maher 1-0 each; Jason Forde, Ronan Maher 0-2 each; Colin English, Dan McCormack 0-1 each.

Limerick

Nicky Quaid (Effin)

Sean Finn (Bruff)

Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

William O’Meara (Askeaton)

Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

Declan Hannon (Adare)

Andrew La Touce Cosgrave (Monaleen)

Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)

Barry O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Pat Ryan (Doon)

Subs

Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) for Mulcahy (30 inj)

Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Connell (57)

Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell) for Hannon (60)

Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock) for Pat Ryan (60)

Tipperary

Brian Hogan (Lorrha/Dorrha)

Sean O’Brien (Newport)

James Barry (Upperchurch/Drombane)

Donagh Maher (Burgess)

Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Og)

Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s, Clonmel)

Tom Fox (Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill)

Michael Breen (Ballina)

Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

Colin English (Father Sheehys)

Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)

Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan/Kilcash)

Subs

Patrick Maher (Lorrha/Dorrha) for Kehoe (HT).

Joe O’Dwyer for O’Brien (49)

Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og) for Breen (53)

Jerome Cahill for (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Connors (63)

Mark McCarthy (Toomevara) for Forde (65)

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: