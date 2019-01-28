Here are the draws for the 2019 Tipperary senior county championships

THE DRAWS FOR the 2019 Tipperary county senior football and hurling championships were made on Monday evening.
Defending hurling champions Clonoulty-Rossmore have been drawn in Group 2 alongside Toomevara, Borris-Ileigh and Moycarkey-Borris.
2018 football champions Moyle Rovers, seeking their ninth title this year, will face Killenaule, Éire Óg Annacarty and Upperchurch-Drombane
Tipperary senior hurling championship
Group 1: Nenagh Éire Óg, Loughmore-Castleiney, Upperchurch-Drombane and Burgess.
Group 2: Toomevara, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Borris-Ileigh and Moycarkey-Borris.
Group 3: Thurles Sarsfields, Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Éire Óg Annacarty and Killenaule.
Group 4: Kiladangan, Drom & Inch, Roscrea and Portroe.
Tipperary senior football championship
Group 1: Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers, Galtee Rovers and Moyne-Templetuohy.
Group 2: Ardfinnan, Ballyporeen, JK Bracken’s and Kiladangan.
Group 3: Loughmore-Castleiney, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Cahir and Aherlow Gaels.
Group 4: Moyle Rovers, Killenaule, Éire Óg Annacarty and Upperchurch-Drombane.
