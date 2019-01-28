This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the draws for the 2019 Tipperary senior county championships

Defending champions Clonoulty-Rossmore will take on Toomevara, Borris-Ileigh and Moycarkey-Borris.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Jan 2019, 10:57 PM
Clonoulty-Rossmore pictured before their Munster SHC semi-final against Na Piarsaigh in November.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE DRAWS FOR the 2019 Tipperary county senior football and hurling championships were made on Monday evening.

Defending hurling champions Clonoulty-Rossmore have been drawn in Group 2 alongside Toomevara, Borris-Ileigh and Moycarkey-Borris.

2018 football champions Moyle Rovers, seeking their ninth title this year, will face Killenaule, Éire Óg Annacarty and Upperchurch-Drombane

Tipperary senior hurling championship

Group 1: Nenagh Éire Óg, Loughmore-Castleiney, Upperchurch-Drombane and Burgess.
Group 2: Toomevara, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Borris-Ileigh and Moycarkey-Borris.
Group 3: Thurles Sarsfields, Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Éire Óg Annacarty and Killenaule.
Group 4: Kiladangan, Drom & Inch, Roscrea and Portroe.

Tipperary senior football championship

Group 1: Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers, Galtee Rovers and Moyne-Templetuohy.
Group 2: Ardfinnan, Ballyporeen, JK Bracken’s and Kiladangan.
Group 3: Loughmore-Castleiney, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Cahir and Aherlow Gaels.
Group 4: Moyle Rovers, Killenaule, Éire Óg Annacarty and Upperchurch-Drombane.

