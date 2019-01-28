Here are the draws for the 2019 Tipperary senior county championships

Clonoulty-Rossmore pictured before their Munster SHC semi-final against Na Piarsaigh in November.

THE DRAWS FOR the 2019 Tipperary county senior football and hurling championships were made on Monday evening.

Defending hurling champions Clonoulty-Rossmore have been drawn in Group 2 alongside Toomevara, Borris-Ileigh and Moycarkey-Borris.

2018 football champions Moyle Rovers, seeking their ninth title this year, will face Killenaule, Éire Óg Annacarty and Upperchurch-Drombane

Tipperary senior hurling championship

Group 1: Nenagh Éire Óg, Loughmore-Castleiney, Upperchurch-Drombane and Burgess.

Group 2: Toomevara, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Borris-Ileigh and Moycarkey-Borris.

Group 3: Thurles Sarsfields, Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Éire Óg Annacarty and Killenaule.

Group 4: Kiladangan, Drom & Inch, Roscrea and Portroe.

Tipperary senior football championship

Group 1: Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers, Galtee Rovers and Moyne-Templetuohy.

Group 2: Ardfinnan, Ballyporeen, JK Bracken’s and Kiladangan.

Group 3: Loughmore-Castleiney, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Cahir and Aherlow Gaels.

Group 4: Moyle Rovers, Killenaule, Éire Óg Annacarty and Upperchurch-Drombane.

