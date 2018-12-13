This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipperary unveil team for season opener as Liam Sheedy begins second stint in charge

Tipperary will take on Limerick in their opening round of the Munster Senior Hurling League on Friday night.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 9:32 PM
51 minutes ago
Liam Sheedy (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan
Liam Sheedy (file pic).
Liam Sheedy (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan

LIAM SHEEDY HAS named the team that will take on Limerick in their opening Munster Senior Hurling League fixture, as he prepares for a second stint in charge of the Premier County.

The 2010 All-Ireland winning boss has included a number of experienced players in the starting line-up including James Barry, who is named to start at full-back.

Michael Breen will partner Willie Connors at midfield while Jason Forde, Ronan Maher, Dan McCormack and Seamus Callanan will bring a lot of experience to the Tipperary attack.

Sheedy has plenty of strength to draw from the bench too, with Padraic Maher, Patrick Maher and Jake Morris all named among the substitutes.

Seamus Callanan Tipperary's Seamus Callanan (file pic). Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Sheedy was appointed as the Tipp boss earlier this year on a three-year term following the departure of Michael Ryan. 

The Portroe man previously managed Tipperary for three campaigns between 2008 and 2010 and departed the post as an All-Ireland winning manager after masterminding a victory over Kilkenny to end their hopes of clinching five-in-a-row. 

Tipperary will take on All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Co Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League at the Gaelic Grounds on Friday evening.

Throw-in for the tie is at 7.30pm.

Tipperary team v Limerick

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Seán O’Brien – Newport
3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Donagh Maher – Burgess

5. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
6. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel
7. Tom Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

8. Michael Breen – Ballina
9. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

10. Colin English – Fr. Sheehy’s
11. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
12. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

13. Jason Forde – Silvermines
14. Seamus Callanan – Drom-Inch
15. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Substitutes
16. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
17. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
18. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
19. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs
20. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
21. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha
22. Mark McCarthy – Toomevara
23. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
24. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
25. Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule
26. Killian O’Dwyer – Killenaule

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

