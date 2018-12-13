Tipperary unveil team for season opener as Liam Sheedy begins second stint in charge

LIAM SHEEDY HAS named the team that will take on Limerick in their opening Munster Senior Hurling League fixture, as he prepares for a second stint in charge of the Premier County.

The 2010 All-Ireland winning boss has included a number of experienced players in the starting line-up including James Barry, who is named to start at full-back.

Michael Breen will partner Willie Connors at midfield while Jason Forde, Ronan Maher, Dan McCormack and Seamus Callanan will bring a lot of experience to the Tipperary attack.

Sheedy has plenty of strength to draw from the bench too, with Padraic Maher, Patrick Maher and Jake Morris all named among the substitutes.

Sheedy was appointed as the Tipp boss earlier this year on a three-year term following the departure of Michael Ryan.

The Portroe man previously managed Tipperary for three campaigns between 2008 and 2010 and departed the post as an All-Ireland winning manager after masterminding a victory over Kilkenny to end their hopes of clinching five-in-a-row.

Tipperary will take on All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Co Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League at the Gaelic Grounds on Friday evening.

Throw-in for the tie is at 7.30pm.

Tipperary team v Limerick

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Seán O’Brien – Newport

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Donagh Maher – Burgess

5. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

6. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel

7. Tom Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

8. Michael Breen – Ballina

9. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

10. Colin English – Fr. Sheehy’s

11. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

12. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

13. Jason Forde – Silvermines

14. Seamus Callanan – Drom-Inch

15. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Substitutes

16. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

17. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

18. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

19. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

20. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

21. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

22. Mark McCarthy – Toomevara

23. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

24. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

25. Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule

26. Killian O’Dwyer – Killenaule

