Tipp and Clare both show their hand as Sheedy prepares for first league game in charge

THE TIPPERARY AND Clare hurlers have named their sides for their first-round league clash at Semple Stadium on Saturday [throw-in, 2pm].
Liam Sheedy has unveiled an experienced outfit for his first league game in charge since returning to the helm with the Premier County.
Newly appointed captain Seamus Callan will lead an impressive Tipperary attack, with Jason Forde, Noel McGrath and Patrick Maher also selected to start.
Experienced defenders Padraic Maher, Cathal Maher and Donagh Maher will make-up the full-back line while Ronan Maher is named to slot in at centre-back.
Meanwhile, joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have also selected a number of seasoned players to kick-off Clare’s league campaign.
John Conlon will provide a huge scoring threat for the Banner at full-forward while Tony Kelly has been named to start at midfield and will captain the side.
David McInerney and Conor Cleary will command Clare’s defence from full-back and centre-back respectively.
Star forwards Podge Collins and Peter Duggan are among the substitutes.
Tipperary
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Hollycross-Ballycahill)
3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
4. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
5. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
8. Michael Breen (Ballina)
9. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)
10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
Subs:
16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)
17. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
20. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
21. Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)
22. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
24. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
25. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
26. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
Clare
1. Donal Tuohy
2. Jason McCarthy
3. David McInerney
20. Jack Browne
5. Aidan McCarthy
6. Conor Cleary
7. Cathal Malone
8. Shane Golden
9. Tony Kelly
10. Diarmuid Ryan
11. Niall Deasy
12. Ryan Taylor
13. Colin Guilfoyle
14. John Conlon
15. Michael O’Neill
Subs
16. Keith Hogan
17. Podge Collins
18. Michael O’Malley
19. Peter Duggan
4. Rory Hayes
21. Colm Galvin
22. Ian Galvin
23. David Conroy
24. Paul Flanagan
14. Gary Cooney
26. David Fitzgerald
