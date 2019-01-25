Tipp and Clare both show their hand as Sheedy prepares for first league game in charge

Sheedy looks on during Tipperary's Munster Hurling League meeting with Clare earlier this year.

THE TIPPERARY AND Clare hurlers have named their sides for their first-round league clash at Semple Stadium on Saturday [throw-in, 2pm].

Liam Sheedy has unveiled an experienced outfit for his first league game in charge since returning to the helm with the Premier County.

Newly appointed captain Seamus Callan will lead an impressive Tipperary attack, with Jason Forde, Noel McGrath and Patrick Maher also selected to start.

Experienced defenders Padraic Maher, Cathal Maher and Donagh Maher will make-up the full-back line while Ronan Maher is named to slot in at centre-back.

Meanwhile, joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have also selected a number of seasoned players to kick-off Clare’s league campaign.

John Conlon will provide a huge scoring threat for the Banner at full-forward while Tony Kelly has been named to start at midfield and will captain the side.

David McInerney and Conor Cleary will command Clare’s defence from full-back and centre-back respectively.

Star forwards Podge Collins and Peter Duggan are among the substitutes.

The Tipperary team to play Clare in their opening Allianz Hurling League Division 1A fixture in Semple Stadium at 7pm tomorrow night, January 26th, has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Hollycross-Ballycahill)

3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

4. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

5. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)

9. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs:

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

17. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

20. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

21. Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

22. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

24. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

25. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

26. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Clare Senior Hurling Joint Managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have named their starting 15 to face Tipperary in Round 1 of the Allianz League at Semple Stadium in Thurles at 7.00pm on Saturday (26 January 2019).



VIDEO - https://t.co/GuOHpB78Kn pic.twitter.com/om2OuxdMzC — Clare Senior Hurlers (@ClareSenHurlers) January 25, 2019 Source: Clare Senior Hurlers /Twitter

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy

2. Jason McCarthy

3. David McInerney

20. Jack Browne

5. Aidan McCarthy

6. Conor Cleary

7. Cathal Malone

8. Shane Golden

9. Tony Kelly

10. Diarmuid Ryan

11. Niall Deasy

12. Ryan Taylor

13. Colin Guilfoyle

14. John Conlon

15. Michael O’Neill

Subs

16. Keith Hogan

17. Podge Collins

18. Michael O’Malley

19. Peter Duggan

4. Rory Hayes

21. Colm Galvin

22. Ian Galvin

23. David Conroy

24. Paul Flanagan

14. Gary Cooney

26. David Fitzgerald

