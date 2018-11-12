This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Titans take down Tom Brady three times in surprise win over Patriots

Marcus Mariota passed for 228 yards as the Pats were well beaten on Sunday night.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Nov 2018, 8:16 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady endured a rough night.
Image: Frederick Breedon
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady endured a rough night.
Image: Frederick Breedon

THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS and Atlanta Falcons were left searching for answers after surprise losses to the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns respectively.

In Nashville, Marcus Mariota passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns and running back Derrick Henry rushed for 58 yards and two scores as the Titans thumped the Patriots 34-10.

The Titans’ defense sacked Tom Brady three times and held the high-scoring Pats offense to 284 total yards. The Patriots fell to 7-3, while the Titans are 5-4.

In Cleveland, Browns rookie running back Nick Chubb rushed for 176 yards, added 33 more through the air and scored twice as the Browns upset Atlanta 28-16. He also provided the highlight of the day with a 92-yard TD run, the longest in franchise history.

Source: NFL/YouTube

Elsewhere, the two Los Angeles teams faced challenges but prevailed. In Oakland, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers did not have a completion until the second quarter, but once he and running back Melvin Gordon got rolling, LA won 20-6 to improve to 7-2.

The Rams, who had never lost back-to-back games in the Sean McVay era, were close to doing so on Sunday when they hosted the Seahawks. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson tried to engineer one of his famous fourth-quarter comebacks but fell short, going four-and-out on the final drive. Los Angeles (9-1) claimed a 36-31 victory to solidify their spot atop the NFC West.

Week 10 NFL scores

Thursday’s game

Pittsburgh Steelers 52, Carolina Panthers 21

Sunday’s games

Washington Redskins 16, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3
Kansas City Chiefs 26, Arizona Cardinals 14
Cleveland Browns 28, Atlanta Falcons 16
Buffalo Bills 41, New York Jets 10
Indianapolis Colts 29, Jacksonville Jaguars 26
Chicago Bears 34, Detroit Lions 22
New Orleans Saints 51, Cincinnati Bengals 14
Tennessee Titans 34, New England Patriots 10
Los Angeles Chargers 20, Oakland Raiders 6
Los Angeles Rams 36, Seattle Seahawks 31
Green Bay Packers 31, Miami Dolphins 12
Dallas Cowboys 27, Philadelphia Eagles 20

