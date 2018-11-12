Titans take down Tom Brady three times in surprise win over Patriots

THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS and Atlanta Falcons were left searching for answers after surprise losses to the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns respectively.

In Nashville, Marcus Mariota passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns and running back Derrick Henry rushed for 58 yards and two scores as the Titans thumped the Patriots 34-10.

The Titans’ defense sacked Tom Brady three times and held the high-scoring Pats offense to 284 total yards. The Patriots fell to 7-3, while the Titans are 5-4.

In Cleveland, Browns rookie running back Nick Chubb rushed for 176 yards, added 33 more through the air and scored twice as the Browns upset Atlanta 28-16. He also provided the highlight of the day with a 92-yard TD run, the longest in franchise history.

Elsewhere, the two Los Angeles teams faced challenges but prevailed. In Oakland, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers did not have a completion until the second quarter, but once he and running back Melvin Gordon got rolling, LA won 20-6 to improve to 7-2.

The Rams, who had never lost back-to-back games in the Sean McVay era, were close to doing so on Sunday when they hosted the Seahawks. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson tried to engineer one of his famous fourth-quarter comebacks but fell short, going four-and-out on the final drive. Los Angeles (9-1) claimed a 36-31 victory to solidify their spot atop the NFC West.

Week 10 NFL scores

Thursday’s game

Pittsburgh Steelers 52, Carolina Panthers 21

Sunday’s games

Washington Redskins 16, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3

Kansas City Chiefs 26, Arizona Cardinals 14

Cleveland Browns 28, Atlanta Falcons 16

Buffalo Bills 41, New York Jets 10

Indianapolis Colts 29, Jacksonville Jaguars 26

Chicago Bears 34, Detroit Lions 22

New Orleans Saints 51, Cincinnati Bengals 14

Tennessee Titans 34, New England Patriots 10

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Oakland Raiders 6

Los Angeles Rams 36, Seattle Seahawks 31

Green Bay Packers 31, Miami Dolphins 12

Dallas Cowboys 27, Philadelphia Eagles 20