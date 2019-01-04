This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020

Toby Alderweireld had been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 4 Jan 2019, 11:00 AM
TOTTENHAM HAVE TIED down defender Toby Alderweireld with the club until 2020, triggering a 12-month extension option in his contract.

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Goodison Park Alderweireld joined Spurs in 2015 from Atletico Madrid. Source: Martin Rickett

The club announced the news this morning ahead of their FA Cup third round tie tonight against Tranmere Rovers.

Alderweireld was heavily linked with a move away from the club last summer with Manchester United speculated as a potential destination as then manager Jose Mourinho sought to bolster his defence.

The 29-year-old joined Tottenham in the summer of 2015 from Atletico Madrid after previously having a spell in the Premier League on loan with Southampton and making his breakthrough in the Eredivisie with Ajax.

The Belgian international has made 26 appearances for Tottenham to date in a season where they are currently third in the league, six points behind leaders Liverpool, and through to the last 16 of the Champions League where they will take on Borussia Dortmund in February.

Last summer he helped Belgium reach the semi-finals of the World Cup when they lost out 1-0 against France and has won 84 caps for his country.

