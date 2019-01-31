This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Patriots plan to extend Tom Brady deal beyond 2019, says owner Kraft

Robert Kraft expects the 41-year-old to ‘continue for quite a while’ with Sunday’s Super Bowl looming.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 7:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,037 Views No Comments
Tom Brady with Robert Kraft.
Tom Brady with Robert Kraft.
Tom Brady with Robert Kraft.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS owner Robert Kraft expects Tom Brady to “continue for quite a while” as he plans to offer the veteran quarterback a contract extension.

Brady is contracted for 2019 with the Patriots and has already made it clear he has no plans to walk away from the game following Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 41-year-old has won five titles with the Pats and Kraft is confident the franchise quarterback still has plenty left in the tank.

“Think about it, the last three years, we’ve been privileged to go to the Super Bowl with a quarterback in place,” Kraft said in Atlanta ahead of the showdown with the Rams, according toESPN.

“I would be quite surprised if he didn’t continue for quite a while as our quarterback.”

Brady threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns during the regular season, while he steered his team past the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs to reach a ninth Super Bowl in his stellar career.

